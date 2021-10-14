Revealed: The cash haul that was stashed in the attic of senior Kinahan cartel member ‘Mr Nobody’

THIS is the €268,000 in cash that was stashed in the attic of senior Kinahan cartel member ‘Mr Nobody’.

For years Declan Brady (55) went under the radar and presented himself as a modest haulier and honest worker.

Behind the façade though he was a logistics manager and bag man for the country’s biggest organised crime group.

His crimes will feature in a special RTÉ documentary tonight on the Kinahan Organised Crime Group (KOCG).

Brady’s lavish spending included paying €66,301 to the five-star Druids Glen Hotel in Wicklow for the wedding of a family member, and €3,000 a month on his apartment in Majorca.

There was also the transferring of more than €140,000 over five-years to his boss, Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh, with Brady’s wife Deirdre also helping with laundering the ill-gotten gains.

Unbeknownst to her, ‘Mr Nobody’ was also having an affair with Erika Lukacs who would also become involved in washing the proceeds of crime.

For Declan Brady, his secret life caught up with him in January 2017 when armed gardaí raided a warehouse in the Greenogue Industrial estate in west Dublin and arrested him nearby.

During the search an arsenal of 15 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition were discovered, and several senior Kinahan members were detained.

In a follow-up search of Brady’s modest home, in the Kildare town of Naas, more evidence of his significant links to organised crime were recovered from his attic.

Some profits of the Kinahan’s drug enterprise were found stuffed into a Nike shoebox and tied in rubber bands.

More cash was uncovered in a black leather bag, the money vacuum packed and ready to be transported out of the country.

Declan Brady was later jailed for eleven-and-a-half years for firearms offences relating to the weapons seizure at the Greenogue Industrial estate.

Only last July he was also handed down a sentence of seven years and three months for laundering crime cash.

His wife Deirdre Brady and mistress Erika Lukacs also found themselves in the dock of the Special Criminal Court this year after admitting to laundering money for Brady.

Ms Brady pleaded guilty to laundering €770,499 while Ms Lukasc had laundered €196,864, with both receiving fully suspended sentences.

The operation, by the Garda’s Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB), was one of the most significant successes against the cartel and led to more than a dozen lethal weapons being taken off the streets.

It was carried out at the height of the Hutch/Kinahan feud which went on to claim up to 18 lives.

The crimes of Declan Brady will feature in a special documentary tonight which looks at the Kinahan cartel and the strides made to bring down the organised crime gang.

RTE PrimeTime Investigates at 9:35pm tonight will have a special programme on Garda and international police efforts to bring the leaders of the Kinahan gang to justice.