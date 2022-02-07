Revealed: Ormeau Road bookies massacre gunman was Special Branch agent

The UDA gunman who massacred five civilians in the Sean Graham’s betting shop attack was working for Special Branch.

On the 30th anniversary of the slaughter, and the eve of the publication of a damning Police Ombudsman report into the murders, it emerged the killer was in the pay of the state.

It was the double-agent who opened fire with the VZ58 assault rifle while a second gunman picked off victims, including a 15-year-old boy, with a Browning handgun.

Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson’s lengthy investigation will reveal how rogue RUC officers colluded with the UDA in up to a dozen sectarian murders in south Belfast around the same period in the early 1990s.

It will also shine a light on the informant’s career as a prolific gunman and how he was effectively given a licence to kill.

His secret life came to an end in the months after the Sean Graham’s attack when he was convicted of serious terror charges and jailed for 10 years. After getting out of prison he left Northern Ireland and his current whereabouts is unknown.

Loyalist and security sources told Sunday Life that the agent was taken ‘off the books’ for lying about his role in the bookies’ massacre and other killings.

He named other UDA members to his handlers as having pulled the trigger leading to their arrests and wasting police time.

A security source told Sunday Life: “He couldn’t be kept on after the Sean Graham’s killings. His involvement in that and the lies that he told meant he had to go.”

UDA insiders, who identified the agent as one of the Sean Graham’s gunman, described him as a “killing machine” who always aroused suspicion.

The killer agent’s name is known to Sunday Life but he cannot be legally identified at present on legal advice.

A source said: “He didn’t join the UDA until he was in his 40s. Before that he was a member of the Red Hand Commando in east Belfast, but was kicked out while on remand for extortion.

“He was some operator, very cool under pressure. People were always suspicious of him though because who suddenly decides to become a gunman when they’re in their 40s? It was him and another fella who carried out the majority of those murders being looked at by the Ombudsman.”

The other “fella” referred to by loyalist sources was the second gunman who opened fire with a Browning pistol in the Sean Graham’s attack.

The south Belfast man is believed to have murdered Catholic man Liam Johnston on the Donegall Road in 1991 and was suspected of involvement in the killing of Aidan Wallace in the Devenish Arms pub the same year. An eight-year-old boy was shot in the head in the same attack.

Within an hour of the Sean Graham bookmakers massacre Special Branch briefed regular police officers that both he and the double agent were involved in the killing spree.

A barman from the Sandy Row area was also identified as driving the Ford Escort getaway car. Orders were issued to arrest the second gunman and driver, but not the agent.

After fleeing the scene of the Ormeau Road slaughter one of the killers was dropped off on the University Road. The getaway vehicle then travelled a short distance to Bladon Drive on the Malone Road where they got into a second car, also a Ford Escort.

Prominent UDA figure Raymond Elder — who was murdered by the IRA in 1994 — was arrested later that evening for drink driving while behind the wheel of the second Escort.

It later emerged his close pal Joe Bratty, who was killed alongside Elder — had attempted to buy the first Escort at a car auction two weeks before the bookies massacre. This led to speculation that both were directly involved, however that was not the case.

Prominent UDA members Stephen ‘Inch’ McFerran and Colin ‘Bap’ Lindsay also boasted of their involvement, and while they may have been on the periphery, neither were the gunmen.

A loyalist source added: “It suited the real killers for Bratty and Elder to be blamed because it meant they didn’t become targets for the Provos.”

Aside from ‘collusive behaviour’ between some RUC officers and UDA members, the Police Ombudsman’s report will also be hugely critical of cops for their handling of the guns used in the Sean Graham’s attack.

The Browning pistol was given to police by UDA agent Billy Stobie, but then handed back to the terror gang prior to the murders. The same weapon was also used to kill innocent civilian Aidan Wallace.

Police also told the Sean Graham families that the VZ58 assault rifle had been “disposed of”, only for it to turn up in a display at the Imperial War Museum in London.

These failings and others, which will be made public when the Police Ombudsman report is published on Tuesday, were on the minds of relatives as they gathered to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the massacre on Saturday.

A large crowd heard tributes to those killed in the attack — Jack Duffin (66), Willie McManus (54), Christy Doherty (52), Peter Magee (18) James Kennedy (15).

Speakers including Relatives for Justice’s Mark Thompson also talked about the publication of the Police Ombudsman report into the murders and collusion between the state and UDA. Families laid bouquets of flowers by the wall of the bookies.

Bosco Kennedy, whose brother James was 15 when he was killed in the shooting, has vowed families will get justice. “We want the truth to come out, the truth that there was collusion. We know there was collusion,” he added.