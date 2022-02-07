| 6.1°C Dublin

Revealed: Ormeau Road bookies massacre gunman was Special Branch agent

Survivor Mark Sykes and relatives of the victims of the massacre mark the 30th anniversary of the killings Expand
Mark Sykes was shot multiple times in the 1992 gun attack Expand
Billy McManus, whose father William was killed in the 1992 attack Expand
Flowers at a memorial for the victims Expand
People at the 30th anniversary commemoration for the Sean Graham bookmakers atrocity on Ormeau Road in Belfast Expand
Survivor Mark Sykes and relatives of the victims of the massacre mark the 30th anniversary of the killings

Ciaran Barnes

The UDA gunman who massacred five civilians in the Sean Graham’s betting shop attack was working for Special Branch.

On the 30th anniversary of the slaughter, and the eve of the publication of a damning Police Ombudsman report into the murders, it emerged the killer was in the pay of the state.

