Ireland has had its hottest August day in more than 19 years today as a temperature of 30.4C was reached in Carlow.

Met Éireann said the maximum temperature of 30.4C was reached at Oak Park weather station this afternoon, which also recorded yesterday’s highest value of over 29 degrees.

Today’s heat means it was the warmest day in August in over 19 years. It breaks 2003’s value of 30.3C at Balderrig, Co Mayo, on August 8. It still falls short of the hottest ever August day, 31.5C recorded at Oak Park on August 2, 1995.

Offaly, Laois, Kildare, Westmeath and parts of Tipperary were all expected to experience temperatures of 29C today as the country feels the effect of the August heatwave.

Counties Cork and Belfast were due to experience highs of 27C while temperatures in Wexford are expected to reach 26C.

Clare, Dublin and parts of Donegal, Tyrone and Fermanagh will see highs of 25C while the rest of the country is expected to reach 24C.

Met Éireann’s Status Yellow high temperature warning to cover 18 counties comes into effect today at 12pm and is valid until 6am on Sunday while this warning will extend to the entire country on Friday as temperatures become more widespread.

The forecaster warned that it will be very warm and hot today in Leinster and Munster and this will continue into the weekend with highest temperatures generally between 27C to 29C and locally higher.

Temperatures are likely to reach 30C in localised parts of Leinster and Munster as the day progresses.

It will also be rather warm at night with temperatures generally staying above 15C which will make for uncomfortable sleeping conditions.

Meteorologist Brandon Creagh said Ireland is certainly experiencing a heatwave as temperatures are in excess 25C in some parts and this is set to continue for a period of five days.

He said there will be hot conditions across the entire country today.

“It will be quite warm country wide which is why that weather advisory is still in place for all counties,” he said.

“I would say it is likely that this is the beginning of a heatwave as it’s a bit certain now that we’re likely to see widespread temperatures in excess of 25C over a five day period from yesterday through to Sunday.

“Our status yellow warning criteria is usually 27C and in excess of that with overnight temperatures of 15C, and at the moment it’s looking about 26C or 27C.”

Daytime temperatures may not be as high in coastal areas due to sea breezes.

The intense heat may also result in heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population.

There will also be a high solar UV index over the coming days as there is significantly less cloud cover.