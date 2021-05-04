Revealed: Most expensive homes in shared-equity scheme for first-time buyers will cost €450,000

House-hunters look through homes for sale in the window of an estate agents. Photo: Tim Ireland/PA Wire

THE housing-price caps for the Government’s controversial shared-equity scheme have been revealed.

The scheme would see the State take up to a 30pc stake in the homes of first-time buyers, who will take out a mortgage with the bank for the remainder of the cost.

After warnings from the ESRI and the Central Bank that the measure would see an increase in house prices, because it is a demand-led measure, Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has maintained that costs will not rise as several measures will be put in place to combat price hikes.

As well as regional price caps, households will also be assessed on their income.

For the first time, Department of Housing officials have revealed the prices of houses in each area of the country needed to avail of the shared-equity scheme.

First-time buyers will be able to apply for the scheme as long as the home they’re looking to buy falls under the price cap applicable to its area.

The scheme is aimed at “middle-income earners” who are unsuccessful in securing a mortgage.

The price caps are broken into seven regional categories.

In Dublin City and Dún Laoghaire, the price cap will be €450,000.

For a couple to be eligible to buy a house here, they need to be on a combined income of approximately €90,000, Department officials confirmed.

In Cork City, Fingal, Galway City, South Dublin and Wicklow, homes will have to cost €400,000 and under to apply for the shared-equity scheme.

In the third region, which is Cork County, Galway County, Kildare, Limerick City, Limerick County and Meath, homes must cost €350,000 and under to fall under the scheme.

This will fall to €300,000 for homes in Clare, Westmeath and Wexford.

In Carlow, Louth and Offaly, this will fall to €275,000 and under.

To avail of the shared-equity scheme in Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Roscommon, Waterford City and Waterford County, homes must cost €250,000 and under.

This falls to €225,000 to buy a home in Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Monaghan, Sligo and Tipperary.

The caps are decided from average house prices based on data from the Central Statistics Office.

Home owners will have to pay back the stake that the State will have in a home, which can be up to 30pc.

Department officials have today revealed the interest rates applicable over the 30 years.

For the first five years, there will be 0pc interest. This will rise from year six to year 15, to 1.75pc.

From year 16 to 29, the interest on the State loan will be 2.15pc. From year 30 onwards, this rate will be 2.85pc.