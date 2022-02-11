Cush restaurant in Cork. In total, 122 restaurants have been awarded a Bib Gourmand in the 2022 selection.

Three restaurants in the Republic of Ireland have been included in the 16 new Bib Gourmand restaurants in the 2022 Great Britain and Ireland selection.

Cush, in Ballycotton, Co Cork, Everett’s in Waterford city and Éan in Galway city are among the 16 new additions to the guide, in the category that highlights restaurants “offering good food at competitive prices”.

Today’s announcement described Cush as a family owned and run restaurant, where guests are well looked after by the friendly, welcoming team.

“The smart, modern restaurant sits in a pretty coastal town, there's also a traditional pub and stylish, comfy bedrooms, with views out over the rooftops to the fishing boats in the harbour,” the announcement said.

“Regional produce features in hearty, seasonal, modern dishes, with locally caught seafood naturally to the fore: choices might include grilled fillet of haddock with leeks, haddock fishcake & Ballycotton Queens in seaweed butter.”

Éan in Co Galway is owned by Enda McEvoy of one Michelin starred Loam – which also earned itself a Michelin Green Star in 2021.

It is described as an “artisan bakery-cum-café”, which morphs into a wine bar in the evenings.

Pastries, sandwiches, salads and soups are on the menu at lunch, while dinner sees creative, confidently executed dishes like squid toast with white miso & bonito, or lamb shoulder with cider carrots, designed for sharing.

A natural, biodynamic and organic wine list completes the picture.

Everett’s in Co Waterford sits in the heart of the city and is run with “great pride”.

The announcement says customers can sit in the “characterful downstairs” room under a vaulted brick ceiling to enjoy confidently crafted, flavoursome dishes like Castletownbere crab and gazpacho or braised shoulder of Comeragh mountain lamb with coco beans, carrot & smoked almond, which showcase the best of the Irish larder.