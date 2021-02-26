| 10.3°C Dublin

Revealed: Ireland’s top baby names in 2020

  • Grace finally ousts Emily as the top name for baby girl
  • New additions in top 10 for the boys include Finn, Fionn and Harry
  • Sonny was the only new entrant into the top 100 for boys
  • Seven new entrants to the top 100 for girls, including Penny, Luna, Cora, Fíadh
Grace finally ousts Emily as the top name for baby girls in 2020, while Jack remains the number one name for baby boys.

Since 2017, Jack has been the top name for boys, with 597 children named as such last year. Grace on the other hand moved up from second place in 2019 to first in 2020, with 410 girls born with that name last year.

The boy names have remained pretty consistent, with James and Noah in second and third place respectively, the same as 2019. Daniel and Conor followed directly after, although in 2020 Daniel overtook Conor for the fourth spot.

There are some new additions in the top ten though, with more parents naming their boys Finn, Fionn and Harry.

Commenting on the top baby girl names for 2020, CSO statistician Carol Anne Hennessy said: “Grace claims the top spot for girls for the first time, followed by Fiadh, Emily, Sophie and Ava.”

“Emily held top position for the girls for nine consecutive years (since 2011) until 2020 when it earned the bronze medal spot behind Grace and Fiadh.”

Looking back in time, in 1970 John, Michael, Patrick, David and James were the names most favoured by parents of new-born baby boys. There were 193 male newborns named John in 2020, just over 7.3pc of the number of boys given the name John (2,629) in 1970.

Conversely, not one of the top five names for girls in 2020 appeared in the top 100 names a half century earlier. Mary, Catherine, Margaret, Ann and Sharon were the most popular names for baby daughters in 1970, with 1,896 baby girls named Mary in that year.

This year Ava also reclaimed its position in the top five names for girls in 2020, (coming in at number five) for the first time since 2016, when it was the third most popular name chosen for baby girls.

Discussing the statistics further, Ms Hennessy said: “As is evident from the tables, over the years, girls are given a wider variety of names than boys with 4,624 girls’ names registered compared to 3,715 boys’ names.”

“Sonny was the only new entrant into the top 100 for boys in 2020,” she said. “The boys’ names with most growth in popularity in terms of rank between 2019 and 2020 were Rian rising most in popularity, jumping 33 places from 119th place to 86th place. Similarly, Eoghan moved 29 places from 108th place in 2019 to 79th in 2020. “

“There were seven new entrants to the top 100 for girls: Penny, Luna, Cora, Fíadh (with a síneadh fada), Croía, Elsie and Paige. Croía has grown most in popularity, rising from 162nd place in 2019 to 95th in 2020, a jump of 67 places. Cora jumped in popularity from 127th place in 2019 to 90th place in 2020, a rise in 37 places.”

Some less popular names for boys included Orion, Creed, Romeo, Klay and Séadna, while less popular girls’ names included Zaria, Vienna, Fódhla, Marlee and Roxie.

It’s possible that there may have been some newborns whose names were influenced by the hit show Normal People. Due to confidentiality reasons, the CSO only includes names with three or more instances in the relevant year.

As such, for the last five years there have been no inclusions of the name Connell, but it was present in 2020, ranked 496th with six boys getting the name.

Similarly, there were six girls named Marianne in 2020, ranking it 544th. Although it wasn’t included in 2019, statistics from 2018 actually put it higher at 474th place with 8 baby girls receiving the name.

Top 50 Boys Names

  1. Jack
  2. James
  3. Noah
  4. Daniel
  5. Conor
  6. Finn
  7. Liam
  8. Fionn
  9. Harry
  10. Charlie
  11. Cillian

  12. Adam

  13. Darragh

  14. Luke

  15. Rían

  16. Oisín

  17. Michael

  18. Tadhg

  19. Thomas

  20. Seán

  21. Alex

  22. Patrick

  23. Jamie

  24. Cian

  25. Oliver

  26. John

  27. Bobby

  28. Dylan

  29. Leo

  30. Ryan

  31. Oscar

  32. Ben

  33. David

  34. Theo

  35. Mason

  36. Tommy

  37. Jacob

  38. Callum

  39. Matthew

  40. Alexander

  41. Alfie

  42. Max

  43. Tom

  44. Ollie

  45. Aaron

  46. Jake

  47. Ethan

  48. Donnacha

  49. Evan

  50. Benjamin

Top 50 Girls Names

  1. Grace
  2. Fiadh
  3. Emily
  4. Sophie
  5. Ava
  6. Amelia
  7. Ella
  8. Hannah
  9. Lucy
  10. Mia
  11. Olivia
  12. Lily

  13. Ellie

  14. Emma

  15. Anna

  16. Éabha

  17. Chloe

  18. Sophia

  19. Molly

  20. Saoirse

  21. Sadie

  22. Evie

  23. Kate

  24. Aoife

  25. Freya

  26. Isla

  27. Caoimhe

  28. Holly

  29. Robyn

  30. Sarah

  31. Katie

  32. Róisín

  33. Alice

  34. Ruby

  35. Sofia

  36. Cara

  37. Eva

  38. Ada

  39. Isabelle

  40. Sadhbh

  41. Erin

  42. Bonnie

  43. Willow

  44. Zoe

  45. Millie

  46. Leah

  47. Clodagh

  48. Ciara

  49. Charlotte

  50. Isabella

Irish Independent

