Revealed: Ireland’s top baby names in 2020

Grace finally ousts Emily as the top name for baby girls in 2020, while Jack remains the number one name for baby boys.

Since 2017, Jack has been the top name for boys, with 597 children named as such last year. Grace on the other hand moved up from second place in 2019 to first in 2020, with 410 girls born with that name last year.

The boy names have remained pretty consistent, with James and Noah in second and third place respectively, the same as 2019. Daniel and Conor followed directly after, although in 2020 Daniel overtook Conor for the fourth spot.

There are some new additions in the top ten though, with more parents naming their boys Finn, Fionn and Harry.

Commenting on the top baby girl names for 2020, CSO statistician Carol Anne Hennessy said: “Grace claims the top spot for girls for the first time, followed by Fiadh, Emily, Sophie and Ava.”

“Emily held top position for the girls for nine consecutive years (since 2011) until 2020 when it earned the bronze medal spot behind Grace and Fiadh.”

Looking back in time, in 1970 John, Michael, Patrick, David and James were the names most favoured by parents of new-born baby boys. There were 193 male newborns named John in 2020, just over 7.3pc of the number of boys given the name John (2,629) in 1970.

Conversely, not one of the top five names for girls in 2020 appeared in the top 100 names a half century earlier. Mary, Catherine, Margaret, Ann and Sharon were the most popular names for baby daughters in 1970, with 1,896 baby girls named Mary in that year.

This year Ava also reclaimed its position in the top five names for girls in 2020, (coming in at number five) for the first time since 2016, when it was the third most popular name chosen for baby girls.

Discussing the statistics further, Ms Hennessy said: “As is evident from the tables, over the years, girls are given a wider variety of names than boys with 4,624 girls’ names registered compared to 3,715 boys’ names.”

“Sonny was the only new entrant into the top 100 for boys in 2020,” she said. “The boys’ names with most growth in popularity in terms of rank between 2019 and 2020 were Rian rising most in popularity, jumping 33 places from 119th place to 86th place. Similarly, Eoghan moved 29 places from 108th place in 2019 to 79th in 2020. “

“There were seven new entrants to the top 100 for girls: Penny, Luna, Cora, Fíadh (with a síneadh fada), Croía, Elsie and Paige. Croía has grown most in popularity, rising from 162nd place in 2019 to 95th in 2020, a jump of 67 places. Cora jumped in popularity from 127th place in 2019 to 90th place in 2020, a rise in 37 places.”

Some less popular names for boys included Orion, Creed, Romeo, Klay and Séadna, while less popular girls’ names included Zaria, Vienna, Fódhla, Marlee and Roxie.

It’s possible that there may have been some newborns whose names were influenced by the hit show Normal People. Due to confidentiality reasons, the CSO only includes names with three or more instances in the relevant year.

As such, for the last five years there have been no inclusions of the name Connell, but it was present in 2020, ranked 496th with six boys getting the name.

Similarly, there were six girls named Marianne in 2020, ranking it 544th. Although it wasn’t included in 2019, statistics from 2018 actually put it higher at 474th place with 8 baby girls receiving the name.

Top 50 Boys Names

Jack James Noah Daniel Conor Finn Liam Fionn Harry Charlie Cillian Adam Darragh Luke Rían Oisín Michael Tadhg Thomas Seán Alex Patrick Jamie Cian Oliver John Bobby Dylan Leo Ryan Oscar Ben David Theo Mason Tommy Jacob Callum Matthew Alexander Alfie Max Tom Ollie Aaron Jake Ethan Donnacha Evan Benjamin

Top 50 Girls Names

Grace Fiadh Emily Sophie Ava Amelia Ella Hannah Lucy Mia Olivia Lily Ellie Emma Anna Éabha Chloe Sophia Molly Saoirse Sadie Evie Kate Aoife Freya Isla Caoimhe Holly Robyn Sarah Katie Róisín Alice Ruby Sofia Cara Eva Ada Isabelle Sadhbh Erin Bonnie Willow Zoe Millie Leah Clodagh Ciara Charlotte Isabella

Irish Independent