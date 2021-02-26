Revealed: Ireland’s Eurovision entry 2021 - Lesley Roy’s ‘Maps’

Lesley Roy will represent Ireland in the Eurovision semi-final on May 18 in Rotterdam. Photo: Ruth Medjber.

Ireland’s entry for Eurovision 2021, ‘Maps’ by Lesley Roy, will be launched today.

The song will be available on Spotify and Apple Music later today, while the first airplay of the tune took place on RTÉ 2FM Breakfast with Doireann & Eoghan this morning at 8.35am.

The video for ‘Maps’ will also be launched at 9pm via Eurovision's YouTube channel at 9am.

Dubliner Lesley will get her second chance to represent Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam this May, following the cancellation of last year’s show due to Covid-19.

Lesley will take to the stage on The Late Late Show tonight for her debut performance of Ireland’s 2021 Eurovision entry followed by an interview with Ryan Tubridy.

“I’m thrilled to see through this project and represent Ireland at Eurovision 2021 with Maps. I’m so happy with the song and so passionate about it and Eurovision. I’m working each day towards representing Ireland in whatever version of Eurovision goes ahead in May.

“It’s a true honour and I want to have the best time I possibly can on the stage for Ireland. This has been a year in the making and I’m thrilled to finally get it out there for everyone to hear. Maps was specifically written for Eurovision. It's heartfelt, it’s uplifting, and I hope people love it," Lesley said.

Ireland is scheduled to perform in the first semi-final at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest on Tuesday, May 18, at the Rotterdam Ahoy Arena, with the final taking place on Saturday, May 22.

Michael Kealy, Head of the Ireland Delegation for Eurovision 2021, said he was “really excited” about the release of Maps today.

“It was unfortunate that she didn’t get the opportunity to compete in Eurovision last year, but I’m delighted that we are back with a song we feel is even better. Lesley is absolutely focussed on getting to perform on stage in Rotterdam, and I believe that this song is going to do really well with Eurovision fans worldwide.”

Maps is described as an up-tempo and rousing number, written and produced by Lesley along with Eurovision producers Lukas Hallgren, Philip Strand and songwriter Emelie Eriksson.

The video for Maps, directed by Ais Brady, was shot against the stunning backdrop of the Wicklow mountains.

Online Editors