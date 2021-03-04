Revealed: How one Covid outbreak among students led to 442 cases

A large outbreak among students in the west of the country has resulted in 442 cases among 224 households.

Health officials tonight revealed details of the outbreak, which began on February 9 and is mostly among adults aged 18 to 24.

Currently, 20 clusters are linked to the cases, ranging from two to 42 cases.

Some 145 cases are currently linked to single household outbreaks, while 179 of cases are linked to multiple household clusters.

The outbreak also seeded cases among two restaurants and a hotel, as well as the retail sector, vulnerable settings.

The outbreak even led to a cluster in the other part of the country.

Health officials believe that students moving between their homes and their student accommodation, inter-household mixing and socialising, as well as a number of house parties, are some of the ways in which the virus spread.

Director of Public Health at HSE West Dr Breda Smyth gave a breakdown of how the virus evolved across multiple household outbreaks:

On the first day of the outbreak on February 9, there were two clusters among four households and four cases in total.

By day five, it had spread to 28 households, was associated with 12 clusters and had resulted in 43 cases.

By the end of the first week of the outbreak, there were 16 clusters across 48 households, totalling 85 cases.

On Day 14, February 12, there were 19 clusters among 75 households and a total of 167 cases.

On March 1, day 21 of the outbreak, there were 20 clusters among 86 households and a total of 177 cases.

This breakdown represents “only the multiple household clusters, so in effect this represents under 50pc of the total caseload that we did identify,” according to Dr Smyth.

“So in addition to that, we had an additional 145 cases linked with single households and 224 households affected.”

“If you are in this population and you are a young person and you have symptoms, it’s really important to self-isolate and to stay in your room immediately

“What this outbreak and the evolution of this outbreak does represent is the transmissibility of this virus,” she said.

Dr Smyth said that some of the students were able to avail of free on-campus testing at the college linked to the outbreak.

