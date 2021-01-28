Revealed: How one case in a meat plant led to more than 220 people being infected with Covid-19

The re-circulation of chilled air in plants has been identified as key risk factor.

ONE person who caught Covid-19 and spread it in a meat processing plant led to more than 220 people being infected by the virus, it has emerged.

Dr Lorraine Doherty, National Clinical Director of Health Protection in the HSE, has pleaded with the public that “every action an individual takes matters” before explaining how one infection led to the scores of new cases.

It happened in the west of the country, where the infected person was working in the meat processing plant. He passed the virus on to 83 people in the workplace.

One of these cases then infected a household contact, who in turn worked in a different meat processing plant and there was an outbreak of 76 further cases in that workplace.

From the first meat plant outbreak, there were 19 additional cases in private houses and seven additional cases among school students.

From the second meat plant outbreak, there were 35 additional cases in private houses and two additional community cases.

The Department of Health confirmed a further 47 Covid-19 related deaths and 1,466 more cases today.

Some 46 of these deaths occurred in January. The median age of those who died is 85 years and the age range is 55-99 years.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 192,645 and the total number of coronavirus related fatalities to 3,167.

Of the cases notified today:

697 are men / 764 are women

55pc are under 45 years of age

The median age is 41 years old

472 in Dublin, 106 in Galway, 103 in Cork, 77 in Waterford, 70 in Limerick and the remaining 638 cases are spread across all other counties**

Professor Philip Nolan said the population has worked “incredibly hard” with slowing the transmission of Covid-19 and the R number is now estimated to be at 0.4-0.7.

He added: “We are maintaining an extraordinary effort but still we have a long way to go.

"We must maintain full suppression for several weeks if we are to achieve strategic options for the future. If we keep this up, we would be down to 200-400 cases per day by the end of February.”

However, he said the current daily death rate is “incredibly sad” and that in this wave there is a much greater death-toll in the community, as in the wave of April of last year two-thirds of covid related fatalities were in long-term residential settings.

CMO Dr Tony Holohan said the “incidence is falling but remains high.”

He added: “It is positive to see numbers of people hospitalised reducing and a stabilisation of numbers in ICU.

“However, we are continuing to experience high mortality with 878 deaths so far in January. I am concerned about the high incidence we are seeing in long-term care settings and vulnerable groups."

