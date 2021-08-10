| 14.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Revealed: How Ireland’s Olympic success compares to other small nations and can we get 10 medals at Paris 2024?

New Zealand and Denmark fared better, illustrating the importance of increased funding for athletes

Kellie Harrington made history by becoming Ireland's third gold medallist in boxing at the Olympics. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Kellie Harrington made history by becoming Ireland's third gold medallist in boxing at the Olympics. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Kellie Harrington made history by becoming Ireland's third gold medallist in boxing at the Olympics. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Kellie Harrington made history by becoming Ireland's third gold medallist in boxing at the Olympics. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

AS THE dust begins to settle on the Tokyo Olympics, those at the top are reflecting on how Ireland’s performance compared to countries of a similar size.

New Zealand, with a population of just under five million, achieved its greatest ever Olympic medal haul. Kiwi athletes brought home an impressive 20 medals, including seven gold, six silver and seven bronze. Denmark, home to just over 5.8 million people, departed the Japanese capital with 11 – the country’s best return since the 1996 Olympics.

Tokyo was among Ireland’s most successful outings but John Treacy, chief executive of Sport Ireland, said in ways it was also an “unlucky Olympics”.

More On Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Most Watched

Privacy