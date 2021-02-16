Revealed: how Covid-19 is spreading among students both on and off university campuses

ON THE weekend of February 6, third-level students returned in their droves to Galway city for the start of the second semester.

Dr Eoin Mac Donncha, director of the health centre at NUI Galway, last week referred more than 200 students for a Covid-19 test, with around 45pc coming back positive.

“We’re seeing the virus spread much faster in student accommodation this time around with the new UK strain and it’s happening in residences both on and off campus, and in houses on both sides of the River Corrib,” he told the Irish Independent.

Thousands of students are currently living on university campuses across the country, but the majority of lessons are being carried out remotely.

Read More

So why has a major outbreak occurred in Galway, with 135 students testing positive and dozens more awaiting results?

“Students congregating is a big issue here, whereas students in the likes of Dublin are far more dispersed,” Dr Mac Donncha said.

“Student accommodation – both private and on campus – tends to be fairly densely packed into a small area in the city, both on the west and east side of the Corrib. If infection gets into any of those settings, even for students who aren’t socialising, it can spread much more rapidly.

“The majority of students are being good and sticking to the guidance, but there is a minority who aren’t and having house parties and socialising when they shouldn’t be.”

Despite the majority of lessons now being conducted online, NUI Galway students’ union president Pádraic Toomey said dodgy rural broadband and a lack of study space at home was a factor in people returning to their rented accommodation this month.

House gatherings, shared accommodation and a handful of students defying the code of conduct have resulted in cases being reported at some Irish colleges.

Gardaí confirmed they attended a number of properties in Galway city over the last two weeks due to large gatherings, but it’s understood the majority of these weren’t student-related.

In Limerick, off-campus gatherings have proven to be a problem during the course of the pandemic.

The Department of Health announced on Monday that around 120 students from the University of Limerick have tested positive.

A spokesperson for UL confirmed to the Irish Independent that a small number of students have also been sanctioned since January after they were “officially reported, investigated and found to have broken the UL code of conduct relating to the current Covid-19 environment”.

There are around 1,500 people living on-campus at the university presently – but no cases of Covid-19 have been identified among these students. It is understood the majority of cases linked to UL were recorded in off-campus housing estates.

“A number of students have received sanctions from the gardaí ranging from fines to anti-social behaviour notifications,” UL confirmed.

UL president professor Kerstin Mey stressed to students: “This is a critical time in the pandemic – our hospitals and frontline workers are under siege and we all must do everything we can to protect them.”

In the capital, both Dublin City University and University College Dublin confirmed they have no positive cases among students at this point.

There are currently 555 students living on campus at DCU’s Glasnevin residence, while it is understood around 1,400 students are living on site at UCD. Both colleges have additional security in place in the evenings and are not allowing any external visitors.

Trinity College Dublin confirmed there was an outbreak linked to its Goldsmith Hall residence, one of the college’s off-campus accommodation units. A total of 10 cases were identified and all staff and residents were subsequently tested. There are 1,066 students living on campus at TCD.

Dr David McGrath, director of Trinity’s college health service, said: “We’ve got 20,000 students and a small number of cases. It’s been extremely difficult as no student in their teens or early 20s wants to be locked down. In general, the behaviour has been excellent.”

At Maynooth University, two staff members tested positive last week but there have been no cases identified in students.

University College Cork also has no known outbreaks and its on-campus accommodation is only 60pc occupied.

Read More



