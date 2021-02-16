| 7.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Revealed: how Covid-19 is spreading among students both on and off university campuses

The National University of Ireland in Galway has been hit by positive cases. Expand

Close

The National University of Ireland in Galway has been hit by positive cases.

The National University of Ireland in Galway has been hit by positive cases.

The National University of Ireland in Galway has been hit by positive cases.

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

ON THE weekend of February 6, third-level students returned in their droves to Galway city for the start of the second semester.

Dr Eoin Mac Donncha, director of the health centre at NUI Galway, last week referred more than 200 students for a Covid-19 test, with around 45pc coming back positive.

“We’re seeing the virus spread much faster in student accommodation this time around with the new UK strain and it’s happening in residences both on and off campus, and in houses on both sides of the River Corrib,” he told the Irish Independent.

Most Watched

Privacy