Revealed: Five Covid mistakes we must cut out to save Christmas

MOST of us are aiming to do the right thing to protect ourselves and others from Covid-19. But are we doing it the right way?

The virus is quick to exploit any lapses in our daily activities which weaken our defences against infection.

Yes, the less you interact with people outside your home, the safer you are. But there are no guarantees you are protected if you live with others or have non-essential visitors.

Members of households bring the virus back with them and it can spread easily indoors.

Many people have no choice but to go out to work every day because of their job.

There is an onus on them to take every precaution in order not to infect one of their family or housemates, including washing their hands when they come home. That also means avoiding any additional risks like meeting up with friends for outdoor drinks.

An innocent visit by extended family or friends to your home can turn into a virus-spreading event. You only need one person who looks fine but unwittingly has the virus and is asymptomatic to leave a trail of infection behind them.

It might be just a small gathering but the virus will spot its chance.

Also, you can’t assume your favourite first cousin and regular dinner guest is as careful as you. These are the common mistakes people are making which is allowing Covid to spread.

Going to work with a “bit of a cold”

There are many conscientious employees who would feel guilty staying at home if they had a stuffy nose and a bit of a cough. They might feel they were letting other colleagues down. Anyone who can work from home, should work from home.

But there are some occupations where this is not possible.

If you feel any way unwell, the best favour you will do for your fellow workers is to stay at home until the symptoms have cleared.

There are many instances where people have soldiered on with the best of intentions and have ended up spreading it to colleagues.

Others can be close contacts and also have to stay off work.

Presuming people you know are fine, including work colleagues

The workplace has emerged as a setting for several small outbreaks in recent weeks.

One of the big mistakes people make is giving a person a clean bill of health just because they are familiar with them.

Over time they have abandoned precautions like physical distancing or mask-wearing and, you may think to yourself, what’s wrong with having a coffee with a colleague at the canteen table?

There are several instances of asymptomatic cases of transmission in these scenarios.

Closing the bus window to keep out the winter chill

It’s a natural instinct to close the window and keep out the winter breeze.

But ventilation is key on public transport. Ventilation simply must be prioritised over feeling cosy.

In an indoor environment like a bus, the virus can linger for longer than it does outdoors.

Thinking you don’t have to physically distance just because you are wearing a mask

The advice is to employ as many layers of protection as you can. That means trying to keep your distance in the shop or in other areas where there are groups, even if your are wearing a mask. The more protections you put together, the more you reduce any potential exposure.

Failing to take notice of the rate of infection in your county

Some counties have higher incidences than others. Donegal, Limerick and Waterford have the highest 14-day incidence. It is likely there is a significant level of community transmission around and people are getting infected without knowing the source.

However, it would be wrong to send out a signal for people to believe they can take chances if they live in a county with a lower incidence.

This virus will happily latch on at every opportunity and is always on the lookout for another super-spreader event, big or small.