Revealed: Five Covid mistakes we must cut out to save Christmas

While mask-wearing is very important, it does not negate the need to socially distance. Photo: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

While mask-wearing is very important, it does not negate the need to socially distance. Photo: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Eilish O'Regan

MOST of us are aiming to do the right thing to protect ourselves and others from Covid-19. But are we doing it the right way?

The virus is quick to exploit any lapses in our daily activities which weaken our defences against infection.

Yes, the less you interact with people outside your home, the safer you are. But there are no guarantees you are protected if you live with others or have non-essential visitors.

