Revealed: Fine Gael devotes more of its Twitter time to digs at Sinn Féin than any other issue, including housing and healthcare

A review of the official Twitter accounts of the four largest parties in the Dáil since January 1 reveals the policy issues each are most taken by – and what they most want the public to know

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Tánaiste Micheál Martin Expand
Fine Gael targets include the donation Mary Lou McDonald received from ex-councillor and state witness Jonathan Dowdall (pictured together). Expand

Maeve McTaggart

Fine Gael has tweeted more about Sinn Féin this year than any other individual issue, including housing, healthcare or the cost of living.

A review of the official Twitter accounts of the four largest parties in the Dáil since January 1 by the Irish Independent reveals the policy issues each is most taken by – and what they most want the public to know.

