Revealed: Fine Gael devotes more of its Twitter time to digs at Sinn Féin than any other issue, including housing and healthcare

Fine Gael has tweeted more about Sinn Féin this year than any other individual issue, including housing, healthcare or the cost of living.

A review of the official Twitter accounts of the four largest parties in the Dáil since January 1 by the Irish Independent reveals the policy issues each is most taken by – and what they most want the public to know.

Despite the lifting of the eviction ban making the most headlines in recent months, Fine Gael has addressed housing on its official Twitter account just nine times since January 1, but has referred to Sinn Féin and Labour 36 times – amounting to just over 30pc of their total tweets.

It is the same amount of tweets Fianna Fáil dedicates to housing, which takes a few shots at rival parties though often opts for a similar approach to the Green Party when it comes to social media.

Fine Gael targets include the donation Mary Lou McDonald received from ex-councillor and state witness Jonathan Dowdall (pictured together).

“We are not preoccupied with tearing strips off the opposition,” a Green Party spokesperson said. “Political debate is already corrosive enough.”

Online, Fine Gael focuses on the opposition’s objections to housing developments, the alleged lack of transparency on Sinn Féin’s finances and the donation Mary Lou McDonald received from ex-councillor and state witness Jonathan Dowdall.

A recent tweet by the party described a post shared by Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin of artwork depicting gardaí aiding a famine-era eviction as “extremely disrespectful”.

Sinn Fein’s Eoin O’Broin posted an image online that is extremely disrespectful to Gardaí.



Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald must say whether she agrees with her colleague or whether she will ask him to apologise to An Garda Síochána. pic.twitter.com/SN2W4PfEhJ — Fine Gael (@FineGael) April 3, 2023

The official Fine Gael account retweeted two of its TDs – Justice Minister Simon Harris and Alan Farrell – in their criticisms of Mr Ó Broin. Deputy Farrell called the ”throwaway” tweet “utterly pathetic, immature behaviour”.

Since the Labour Party tabled a motion of no confidence in the Government, criticisms about the party by Fine Gael have increased on Twitter, including one tweet which claimed Labour is in “a race to the bottom with Sinn Féin when it comes to its populist grandstanding”.

Labour is in a race to the bottom with Sinn Féin when it comes to their populist grandstanding. pic.twitter.com/VqIMNtV0oI — Fine Gael (@FineGael) March 29, 2023

Twitter may often be voters’ most regular encounter with politicians – a way of virtually canvassing on key issues outside election season – and each party seems to have established its main policy concerns on Twitter.

The top policy talking points for Fine Gael on the platform include cost-of-living supports, energy prices and matters of small businesses and enterprise.

The other two Government parties predominantly keep to themselves, though criticism of Sinn Féin and Labour by Fianna Fáil TDs during last week’s confidence vote provided ample Twitter fodder.

In videos from the Dáil chamber, Tánaiste Micheál Martin accused Sinn Féin of exploiting the housing crisis. In others, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien and Finance Minister Michael McGrath hit out at the opposition for not acknowledging the Government’s progress.

Just over 30pc of Fianna Fáil’s tweets reference housing policy, the same amount Fine Gael has dedicated to criticism of Sinn Féin and Labour. Around 5pc of Fianna Fáil’s tweets call-out other parties.

Since the establishment of this government over two and a half years ago, housing has been the number one priority.



And significant progress has been made, which some on the opposition simply do not acknowledge. pic.twitter.com/YzH3KJpqHC — Fianna Fáil (@fiannafailparty) March 30, 2023

Most top topics for Government parties seem motivated by what major portfolios are held by ministers.

As the ministers for foreign affairs and defence, housing and finance are on the Fianna Fáil benches, issues such as Ukraine, the cost-of-living crisis, housing, Northern Ireland and Europe feature strongly among the party's tweets.

A spokesperson for Fianna Fáil said: “Social media is a key element of the party’s overall communication strategy. With people in Ireland spending up to two hours a day across social media platforms, it provides Fianna Fáil with the opportunity to reach, engage and listen to people across the country about issues that are important to them, and to us.

“We are focused on delivering on the Programme for Government and delivering real change for people’s lives in important areas such as housing, cost of living, healthcare, childcare, education and rural affairs.”

‘We are not preoccupied with tearing strips off the opposition,’ say the Greens

The Green Party keeps up an unsurprising focus on biodiversity, public transport and energy on Twitter. Its tweets and retweets show strong support for its MEPs Ciaran Cuffe and Grace O’Sullivan, as well as anti-racism positions and the welcoming of refugees.

A spokesperson for the party said on its social media strategy: “The Green Party is about finding the solutions to the problems facing society and making sure those solutions are implemented.

"Our social media reflects this philosophy. We highlight many of the challenges facing the country around climate change but also other areas in community and family life. We show what Green Party representatives have done, and intend to do, in order to make things better at local, national and European level.

"We are not preoccupied with tearing strips off the opposition. Political debate is already corrosive enough.”

Top issues for Sinn Féin were: housing; mental health; the cost-of-living crisis; Northern Ireland; healthcare and pushing back against Government policies on each of these issues. When making quips about the Government, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien are most often mentioned.

An often-used phrase by Sinn Féin on Twitter is the accusation that the Government has “abandoned renters".

Cruel and Disgraceful! Government and a number of Independent TDs, have just voted to abandon renters and allow the eviction of thousands of people.



Where will they go?#EvictionBan pic.twitter.com/3Wtg9boif8 — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) March 29, 2023

Other name-drops include Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe – when his undeclared election expenses were first revealed – and former Junior Minister Damien English – when he resigned over a 2008 planning application.

Proving that the eviction ban is an online flashpoint for all parties, the rate at which Sinn Féin directly called out the Government on Twitter increased during heated debates on the issue last week.

Around 5pc of Fianna Fáil’s tweets call-out other parties

Sinn Féin is more followed than any other party and tweet the most, notching up almost 600 tweets since January 1.

A spokesperson for the party said: "Sinn Féin's social media output is a reflection of the hard work our elected representatives do all across Ireland.

"Standing up for workers and families on the issues that matter most to them, and setting out our positive proposals for change and a better future."

Fine Gael has been contacted for comment by the Irish Independent.