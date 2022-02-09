Return to office will cost workers €100 a week with prices on the rise

Fergal Hartley, director of Hartley People, says it is politically incorrect for employers to say they do not want employees working from home. Photo: Mark Condren

THE return to office working will cost some employees more than €100 a week in additional transport, parking, food and clothing costs.

Lower-income employees will be disproportionately impacted by the accelerating return to the workplace after the Covid-19 pandemic.

While spending by office-based workers will offer a welcome economic boost for restaurants, coffee shops and retail outlets, it will come at a cost for individual employees who saw their weekly spending slashed by being able to work from home.

An Irish Independent survey has found the switch back to office duties from remote working will cost some employees dearly, with those who are dependent on car transport facing the heaviest costs.

An employee in Cork who drives 50km to work will face an average €163.50 weekly bill spread over petrol, parking, coffee, lunches and clothing.

A worker in Dublin who travels to work by Luas over five to eight zones will spend an average of €101 on public transport, coffee, lunches and clothing.

In contrast, a worker able to operate remotely from home faces an average cost of €81, even allowing for three lunches each week eaten out, home heating costs and an allowance for clothing.

It mirrors a study in the US that found employees returning to the office after remote duties faced an average monthly cost increase of $943.50 (€826).

Inflation has made the issue over return-to-work costs even more acute, with car maintenance, fuel and food prices all set to rise.

Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Ictu) director of employment affairs Laura Bambrick said the pandemic has created “the Zoom divide”.

She warned that Budget 2022 may bring about further inequality after the Government provided tax reliefs to those working from home but increased costs for those who have to commute to the office or other workplace.

“With the cost of fuel increasing in the Budget, it is only a matter of time before public transport costs go up too, and that will be another added cost for those who can’t work remotely,” she said.

“There is a potential to have a big divide between those who can work remotely and those who can’t, and those on lower incomes may be more greatly affected.”

Ms Bambrick said families will feel the effects of returning to the office, but warned that younger workers on lower salaries, or those living in rural areas, may be impacted too.

“We recognise that within that privileged group of people who can work remotely, we’re not equally privileged. Younger workers may be living in accommodation that is not suitable for remote work,” she said.

“Then there are people living in rural areas where they might not have access to good broadband. We have seen the Government promoting these remote hubs, but one of the big decisions in the tax relief for remote working is you’re not allowed to write off the cost of working in a digital hub.

“They’re expensive – you’re looking at nearly €20 a day, so if your employer isn’t going to pay that, it becomes a barrier.”

Some recruiters have found an imbalance between what employers and candidates want, with many staff who previously commuted now unhappy to do so.

Fergal Hartley, director of Hartley People, said it has become “un-PC” for employers to say they do not want employees working from home. He said a high number of positions are not being filled as people are looking for jobs closer to home.

“There is a massive imbalance in the demand for labour and the supply for labour,” he said.

“There are a lot of people who want to go back to the office. It’s not one simple story, it’s a complex issue and there’s a hell of a lot of ground to be covered on this one yet.

“Everyone was swept away with this whole idea of people working longer hours at home, but that’s not universal. Employers are concerned about productivity, collaboration, training and induction.

“The person most commonly quoted is the professional with a mortgage and a family who may prefer to work from home, but there is a significant cohort that want to return to the office too and don’t have mortgages or childcare costs to pay.”

Employers have also incurred costs by returning employees to the workplace.

Research conducted by Laya Healthcare revealed that companies predicted an average expense of €37,138, including new infrastructure, PPE provision and running wellness programmes.

David Walsh, director of commercial development with Osborne Recruitment, said that while many employers want to get staff back in the office, many others are finding the “middle ground”.

“A lot of candidates are happy with the hybrid model, and I find there’s a lot less concern about returning to the office,” Mr Walsh said.

“Public transport isn’t as busy also, which is a big plus for many. We’re not seeing massive trends in cost implications. While many probably aren’t saving as much as they used to, we’re not seeing any big changes. The main barrier at the moment is uncertainty.”

Business owners who started new ventures during the pandemic have told of how having no office base has enabled their companies to thrive.

Dan Gandesha, director of mortgage lending company Onate, said having no physical office gives him better options when it comes to candidates.

“I recently employed a new recruit from Limerick who was the best person for the job, but if I had an office in Dublin, I wouldn’t have been able to hire him,” Mr Gandesha said.

“We knew we weren’t going to be able to have an office during Covid-19, so we took the chance on working remotely. My background is in tech, an area where a lot of work is done remotely, so I suppose I carried some of the DNA from those businesses over.

“If you start from a remote-first culture and outlook, you can end up with a much better outcome than an office environment.

“It’s very easy to take a simplistic approach when it comes to office work, such as do staff come in on time, do they put in long hours, are they always in their seat. Historically, that’s how we assess productivity – it has been a tick-the-box exercise.

“When you have a remote team, that’s not an option. You have to treat people as grown-ups and trust them.”

Mr Gandesha lives in Kilkenny with his family, so having a business without an office gives him flexibility.

He has found that allowing people to work from home has improved the productivity of the business.

“People have been blown away by how quickly we’re executing deals. We had a new enquiry come in for a loan of €1.3m for a property in Dublin and we secured the deal in 10 days. In an office environment it would have taken weeks.”

Yvonne Barnes-Holmes, who also set up a business during the pandemic, co-founded Perspectives Ireland, a consulting psychology company, with her friend Ciara McEnteggart.

They do not plan on having a physical office space as they are based in Donegal and Louth.

From her experience in the area of psychology, Ms Barnes-Holmes witnessed a lot of burn-out first-hand, especially among people facing long commutes.

“I would like to see a hybrid model or a four-day working week across the board as I think there are many benefits from it,” she said.