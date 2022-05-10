Retired pensioners are some of the ‘wealthier cohorts’ as they own homes without a mortgage

Retired pensioners are some of the “wealthier cohorts” as they own their own homes and do not have mortgages, TDs and senators have been told.

As around 84pc of older people own their own homes without a mortgage, older people using their pensions to pay rent is a “relatively new phenomenon”, according to a senior Department of Housing official.

Concerns were raised about the “older people’s rental crisis” by Labour senator Rebecca Moynihan at the Oireachtas Housing Committee today.

“About 84pc of older people do own their own homes, we actually have a very high percentage of home ownership in the country. It’s a relatively new phenomenon of older people renting,” said Caroline Timmons, a senior official at the department of housing.

“A very high percentage of that population would actually own without a mortgage as well so they’re actually probably one of the wealthier cohorts,” she said.

“But there is going to be a smaller percentage that we would see coming onto the social housing waiting list and we are looking at that. They’re still a very small percentage of the overall list.”

Figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that people who are aged over 65 have greater than average net wealth.

Ms Timmons said that the State’s new scheme which will build 5,000 apartments by giving developers up to €120,000 per apartment will increase housing supply for older people who are looking to downsize.

She said that the only “financial situation” that makes sense for developers is to build apartments to rent because the costs of construction are so high.

The new Crói Cónaithe (Cities) scheme aims to build apartments by bridging the viability gap which means that otherwise they would not be built.

“That’s the top of our agenda at the moment,” she said.

The committee was also told how half of older people have “some kind of issue” with housing.

“We understand from Age Action Ireland that about 31pc of older adults report moderate to major problems in housing,” said Fiona Larthwell, who oversees the older persons service in the planning unit within the Department of Health.

“I think it's about half of people over 50 have some kind of issue with their housing, and nearly 10pc have a critical difficulty in keeping the house warm.”

Officials from the two departments appeared before the committee to discuss charges to the Fair Deal scheme, which will see nursing home residents able to keep 60pc of any money raised from their homes when they are rented out.

Sinn Féin TD Thomas Ghould said he has been contacted by constituents because they are not eligible for the Fail Deal as they took out equity loans on their properties.

However, officials said they were not aware of this issue and that it will be raised within their own departments.

