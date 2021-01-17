Retired garda found dead in Cork house may have suffered serious fall

GARDAÍ are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Cork house.

The woman - a retired Garda in her early 60s - was discovered in a property in Bishopstown on Sunday evening after friends had become concerned following their inability to contact her over the previous 48 hours.

She was discovered lying unresponsive in the property and gardaí and paramedics were notified.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood she may have been dead for several hours.

One theory being considered is that the woman may have died after suffering a serious fall.

An apparent cut to her head may be indicative of a fall-related injury.

However, Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster will examine the scene and conduct a full post mortem examination at Cork

University Hospital (CUH) on Monday.

One Garda source said the nature of their investigation will now be determined by the findings of the post mortem.

Gardaí are keeping an open mind about what is currently being treated as an unexplained death.

The woman lost her husband over a decade ago in tragic circumstances.

His anniversary was just a fortnight ago.

Online Editors