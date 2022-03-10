Retired Dubs star Philly McMahon has loved the current Football League campaign

Grainne Seoige, Tolu Makay and Philly McMahon are urging people to sign up for Darkness Into Light

Recently retired Dubs player Philly McMahon says he has loved the current Football League campaign not only because he is stepping back and looking at it from a different angle.

The player, who called time on his inter-county career last autumn, was speaking ahead of Sunday’s crunch relegation battle with Tyrone which will be played at Omagh.

If Tyrone win on Sunday, and Kildare beat Armagh this weekend, Dublin would be consigned to a bottom two finish.

Speaking at the launch of Darkness into Light the annual fundraising event organised by Pieta, he said: "I am a big MMA fan. The one thing I like about [Conor] McGregor when he was fighting was that the opponents he was fighting against, it was like, “this could go either way. One punch that way, it can go either way.

“It’s ‘who do you think is going to win?’ And you’re kind of going, ‘I kind of want McGregor to win, but I don’t know what could happen here, like.’

"And that’s the way I see the games from a Dublin perspective this year anyway. Starting off, obviously they didn’t really have that in the first game against Armagh.

"Then you have Kerry, then you have your Mayo game. And every game has got something really kind of intriguing for me about it.

"This game is the same. It’s the narrative of: ‘do Tyrone stick the knife in a little bit deeper and potentially push Dublin further into the relegation battle?

"Or do the Dublin team say: ‘This is the time to turn it around. What better to do, than do it up in Omagh against the last year’s All-Ireland champions?

"So it’s got a really, really good energy around it. Who’s going to win? Who’s going to perform? The week break would have done both teams really good.”

Meanwhile, he added when Dublin are “on their pomp” you would definitely think they are taking their chances, they are transitioning fast, and defensively they are solid, so it comes together all in one.

"I remember playing Tyrone a couple of years ago, I think it was the All-Ireland semi-final (2017) and I remember distinctly Sean Cavanagh coming out afterwards saying: ”It’s the fittest Dublin team I’ve ever played.

"That day we clicked, we had the tactical, we had the technical, we had the physical, we had the whole package. It wasn’t that we had a few fellas shooting the lights out. The whole thing came together. When one of those things are missing, it has an impact. When a couple of those things are missing, then it’s very difficult to get your efficiency rate up."

Meanwhile, speaking about social media abuse directed against players, he pointed out: “When people put stuff on social media, it’s always there.

“For me, the GAA world is a great pillar in each community to impact mental health, to be a focal point, to be supportive in that area.”

"As an organisation, I think it’s something we need to get behind in terms of a campaign from all counties.”

Darkness Into Light: The annual fundraising event organised by Pieta, who provide life-saving support services for those in suicidal distress and who have been bereaved through suicide, supported by Electric Ireland, will take place as the sun rises on Saturday May 7th. See: www.darknessintolight.ie to sign up.