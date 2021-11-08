Restrictions tighten across Europe to battle ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’ as Romania witnesses 591 deaths

Europe is attempting to strengthen its armoury to handle the pandemic as case numbers skyrocket, with 591 deaths in the low vaccine uptake EU nation of Romania last week.

Some EU leaders have labelled the current surge sweeping Europe, as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated".

It is also apparent vaccination is waning, with boosters being offered.

However, tight restrictions on freedoms are being installed or extended on those unable to get, or who refuse the jabs.

Romania

Romania now holds the unenviable title of the EU nation with the highest death rate per capita.

Last week the country witnessed 591 Covid-19 related deaths – the highest death toll since the beginning of the pandemic.

Daily infections hit 10,198 last week. The deteriorating public health situation has led doctors to write an open letter to the public, pleading for citizens to trust them.

The nation is one of the least vaccinated countries in the EU, with just 30pc of adults jabbed.

While, during the summer, restrictions were almost totally abandoned, leading to a feeling the pandemic was over.

However, within two to three weeks of schools returning, cases began to climb.

Romanian authorities stated 90pc of people who died from Covid are unvaccinated, with 541 of the 591 fatalities last week, being unjabbed.

While the remaining 50 who were vaccinated all had underlying illnesses, though it is not clear what those illnesses were.

A Covid health pass has been rolled out this month to allow access to leisure venues, including gyms and shopping centres and a night-time curfew is in place from 10pm until 5am.

Read More

Read More

Bulgaria

Bulgaria also recorded its highest one day death toll of 310 people last week, with only 25.5pc of the population vaccinated.

Bulgaria is ranked the least jabbed in the EU, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Last week, case numbers reached 4,922 and there were 135 deaths. School pupils are attending classes only in municipalities where Covid cases are less than 500 per 100,000 on a 14-day basis.

However, only three out of 28 districts can claim that statistic. Where schools are open, Covid testing is taking place twice a week. Pupils, teaching and non-teaching staff are tested if they do not possess vaccination passes.

And all pupils from fifth grade to 12th wear masks in school.

The Education Ministry said 45pc of teachers in Sofia had been jabbed while the national average is 40pc. The national average of vaccinated pupils over 12 is 5.4pc and 3.6pc in Sofia.

Expand Close People walk along a central shopping street in Nuremberg, Germany at the weekend. Coronavirus infections have hit new record national daily highs in recent days as Germany enters a fourth wave of infections in the pandemic. Approximately two-thirds of people in Germany are fully vaccinated. Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp People walk along a central shopping street in Nuremberg, Germany at the weekend. Coronavirus infections have hit new record national daily highs in recent days as Germany enters a fourth wave of infections in the pandemic. Approximately two-thirds of people in Germany are fully vaccinated. Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Germany

Germany’s health minister Jens Spahn has indicated the country is enduring a “massive” pandemic of the unvaccinated, with 34,498 cases last week.

Cases soared after a public holiday to the highest since the start of the pandemic.

More than 60pc of the population is fully vaccinated. There were 184 last Wednesday alone.

Mr Spahn said the pandemic was “far from over” and he believed there would be fewer Covid-19 patients in ICU if more people were jabbed.

Several clinics have issued alarm bells regarding rising numbers on the wards.

Last week authorities stated there were 2,220 patients in ICU, the highest number since the start of June.

Lothar Wieler, the head of Germany’s disease control agency, the Robert Koch Institute, said the fourth wave was developing the “way we feared, because not enough people have received the vaccine”.

A number of famous people in Germany have announced they are unvaccinated, including Bayern Munich footballer, Joshua Kimmich and former socialist party, Die Linke chairperson Sahra Wagenknecht.

Mrr Spahn has stated there’s no plan to make vaccination mandatory for sectors, such as care for elderly people.

The Netherlands

The Netherlands is set to reintroduce Covid-19 restrictions after an upturn in case numbers.

Last week there were 9,109 new cases and the pandemic risk level was raised to severe.

People are being urged to spend at least half their working week at home and to avoid rush-hour travel.

At least 12pc of new cases are being traced back to workplaces. From last Saturday, a Covid passport was required for museums, gyms and public places, including outdoor terraces.

Masks, which had been abandoned due to low case numbers, are now being introduced for educational institutions and at shops and public gatherings.

The country had one of the most relaxed approaches to the pandemic and social distancing measures were lifted in September.

Around 84pc of the public have been vaccinated, meaning the country has one of the highest inoculation rates in Europe.

However, there was a 31pc admission increase to hospitals last week. And officials state the highest number accounted for the unvaccinated.

Hospitals have been forced to reduce regular care to deal with higher Covid-19 cases.

The daily commute had been back in almost full swing recently, with people gathering close together on public transport and at bus and train stations.

England

England saw 33,836 new Covid-19 cases and 1,141 people died last week.

The country’s daily death number was 217, 9,517 were treated in hospital and 1,024 were in ICU.

The UK has approved the use of the first Covid-19 antiviral pill, Molnupiravir. The drug will be used for people who have had a positive Covid-19 test and have at least one risk factor for developing serious illness, such as being over 60, having obesity, diabetes or heart disease.

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the drug is safe and will effectively reduce the risk of hospitalisation and death in those with mild to moderate Covid, who are at high risk from the virus.

The drug, from Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) interferes with the virus’ replication.

Almost 6pc of school-aged children have had Covid-19, according to Imperial College of London research.

The study also found there was a drop in child case numbers with school closures for the mid-term holiday.

However, the researchers stated rates had doubled in older groups. A booster programme is underway for older people and the vulnerable.

Nearly 80pc of the population above 12 years of age have had two jabs. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is moving forward with keeping the economy open, stating vaccination is breaking the link between high case numbers and deaths.

France

The country witnessed 10,050 new cases of the virus last week, along with 35 deaths.

Case numbers surpassed 10,000 for the first time since September 14.

Hospital numbers rose to 6,764, according to Reuters, a figure not seen since September 6.

And the number of patients in ICU rose to 1,096 – an increase of 58 in one week.

Face masks are to become compulsory again in classrooms from next week in geographical areas with high Covid figures.

France also ordered 50,000 doses of the new Molnupiravir drug to treat Covid.

US pharmaceutical company Merck said the pill reduces the risk of hospitalisation by half in patients who take it within a few days of infection.

The country expects delivery by the end of this month or at the start of December.

Meanwhile, France has maintained one of the strictest controls over its population in its bid to bring virus figures down.

Ministers agreed to extend its health pass until July 22, if the pandemic trajectory does not improve. The pass allows people to access bars, restaurants and other venues.

The pass is also available to anyone with a negative PCR or antigen test within 48 hours of attending an event. But France has started charging unvaccinated people to get tested.

Around 75.5pc of the population is vaccinated. And vaccinations are mandatory for health workers. More than 3,000 who refused the jabs, have been suspended.

Read More



