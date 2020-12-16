Restrictions on gatherings will be in place for at least next three months and probably six, Tánaiste warns

RESTRICTIONS on gatherings will be in place for at least the next three months and probably six, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has told a private Fine Gael meeting.

Mr Varadkar told his parliamentary party this evening that expectations around the imminent rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine needed to be tempered.

He said it will be the second quarter of next year before the impact of a vaccination programme would be seen and noted that most of the vaccines require two doses with a month between taking the first and second.

He warned colleagues that the first few months of next year will be difficult and, according to four sources at the meeting, said restrictions on gatherings will be in place for at least the next three months and probably more like six.

Mr Varadkar said he was optimistic that by the spring or summer of next year a critical mass of the population will be vaccinated.

He told colleagues that rising case numbers in the Republic were a matter of concern but said there was no suggestion of re-imposing restrictions this side of Christmas.

He said the situation in Northern Ireland was not good and had not been for a long time.

The Northern Ireland Executive is expected to decide on Thursday the timing and extent of any further restrictions to be imposed after a five-day relaxation over Christmas.

The North recorded eight further deaths linked to Covid-19 and 510 positive tests on Wednesday.

Mr Varadkar told his party that North’s incidence rate is four times that of the Republic and that its number of new cases is equivalent to 1,500 in the south.

He said the Government stood ready to provide whatever support the North requested.

At a parliamentary party meeting last month, Mr Varadkar mooted the possibility of the Government advising against all non-essential travel to Northern Ireland - but he later ruled out any outright travel ban.

The National Public Health Emergency Team, which will meet today, advised against all non-essential travel both to and from the North on November 26. The Government is not currently planning to implement this advice despite the worsening situation in the North.

Restrictions on people leaving their county will be relaxed from Friday until January 6 and a Government source confirmed that as part of this people will still be allowed to freely travel across the border to and from Northern Ireland.

It is understood the North has not made any request for assistance from health authorities in the south, including the potential transfer of Covid patients from Northern Ireland hospitals.

A spokesperson for Mr Donnelly said that the Minister and his Northern counterpart Robin Swann had spoken on Wednesday.

“Both ministers are looking forward to the North South Ministerial Council Plenary meeting which will occur via video conference on Friday,” the spokesperson said.

“As Minister Donnelly said earlier today, if the Northern Ireland Executive requested healthcare capacity support, this would of course be provided.

“Such support would be very much in line with the ongoing close North South relationship on COVID-19 as well as the numerous successful cross-border and all-island healthcare initiatives.”

Speaking in the Dáil on Wednesday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “There are political sensitivities here. It is to be regretted that we didn’t have complete alignment over the last number of months, but that is as it is.”

He said the Border counties in particular are “worry” for the Government. “The numbers are higher in our Border counties than in the rest of the country. We are considering how we can provide greater supports and protection and whatever measures we have to take in the Border counties,” he said.

A senior Government source said that Northern Ireland would be “a red zone if it was a foreign country”, but acknowledged this was impractical and noted the “political sensitivities”.





