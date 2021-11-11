Restriction on night-time flights and noise quota system under proposals for new runway in Dublin Airport

Aerial shot of Dublin Airport where the DAA wants to operate more flights on a new runway due to become operational next year. Photo: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

A noise quota system and a restriction on night-time flights are part of plans for Dublin Airport when the new north runway opens.

The new runway is due to open next year, and ahead of this the Aircraft Noise Competent Authority (ANCA) is putting a number of proposals out for public consultation for 14 weeks.

Once public consultation is over, it will go back to Fingal County Council for permission.

The proposals were put together by the ANCA after Dublin Airport asked for relaxation from Fingal County Council of planning conditions, which were attached to the granting of planning permission for its second runway in 2007.

These conditions imposed a limit of 65 flights on both runways between 11pm and 7am, however, the DAA said that in 2019 there were already 100 flights during that time period.

The ANCA concluded that if the DAA’s application was granted by the council that “aircraft noise at night will increase”.

Under its current proposals, there would be a complete ban on flights on the new north runway between midnight and 6am, except for exceptional circumstances.

Both runways would have to comply with a noise quota scheme that would limit total noise between 11pm and 7am to 16,260 Quota Counts (QCs) per year.

The authority is mandated to reduce aircraft noise by 50pc by 2050, and believes the best way to do this is phasing out the noisiest planes- which are Boeing and Airbus.

The proposals also include a new residential sound insulation grant scheme of up to €20k for residents most affected by night-time noise from Dublin Airport and who have not previously availed of such a grant.

ANCA Director Ethna Felton said they want local residents, businesses and airport users to take part in the public consultation that will run up until the end of February.

"Our recommendations will bring Ireland into line with international best practice and help us to meet our objective to manage noise at Dublin Airport,” she said.

"Our recommendations focus on limiting and reducing the impacts of night-time aircraft noise in Dublin and will guide future decisions regarding aircraft noise management at Dublin Airport.

"I encourage people to participate in this public consultation because these decisions we make together will affect local residents, businesses and everybody who uses Dublin Airport.”