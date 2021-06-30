Restaurateur sees 500 bookings cancelled in just one day after delay to indoor dining, TDs told

A Killarney restaurateur had 500 bookings for July and the first two weeks of August cancelled yesterday, an Oireachtas committee has been told.

Paul Treyvaud warned TDs and senators this afternoon that since yesterday’s announcement that indoor hospitality will not reopen as planned on July 19, he has had to cancel 500 reservations for the next two months.

He warned the Oireachtas Arts and Culture Committee that there will be “closure after closure” of businesses throughout the country if indoor dining does not resume.

“None of us were expecting what came through yesterday. It was literally, a dagger through our heart,” he said.

“Just yesterday, I took 500 cancellations during the month of July and the first two weeks of August.”

Mr Treyvaud, who runs Treyvaud’s Restaurant, said that there will be many business closures in the coming months.

“Particularly in the coming months, there’s going to be closure after closure - I can’t see Dublin city getting back any time soon, I think the city is going to be wiped out,” he said.

He said that when indoor hospitality does resume, a “tax amnesty” or a “lump sum payment” from the Government may be required to prevent these closures.

Following advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), the Government is now working on a ‘vaccine pass’ to allow those who are fully vaccinated to dine indoors.

Mr Treyvaud said it is “none of my business” to ask customers if they are vaccinated or not.

“I might as well ask them the colour of their underpants,” he told the committee.

He said that the coronavirus cannot be “the only game in town”.

Mr Treyvaud also warned that when business supports cease, there will be “carnage”.

“The single most important subsidy for bars and restaurants at the moment is the wage subsidy. The day that stops is the day absolute carnage is going to happen,” he said.

He expressed his frustration with the Government’s decision to delay the return of indoor dining and said: “The question has to be asked, who’s not doing their job? Because we have done everything we’ve been told to do and yet these variants are coming into the country.”

Mr Treyvaud also queried the Government’s reliance on Nphet's advice, saying: “I can’t run my business on speculative figures.

"We need to challenge the data,” he said, adding 4.1 million vaccine doses have now been administered.

“I love my profession way too much to let this become the scapegoat for any longer. We have to stand up and we have to fight.

“We’ve waited patiently – and yet it’s so hard to keep doing it when I see up the road there is a different premises allowed do indoor dining and we’re not.

“How is it safe to do it in this premises, but it’s not safe in that premises?”

Mr Treyvaud said the hospitality industry is in a “zombie state” as there is “no cash flow”.

The committee also heard calls for a roadmap for reopening for the arts and theatre sector.

The Irish Musical Society told TDs and senators that it costs €30,000 to €50,000 on average to fund a musical.

These production costs mean that there is a need for 80pc capacity of attendance at venues to “break even”.

Some 170 shows have been lost during the pandemic because of closures, the committee was told.