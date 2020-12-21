Restaurants and gastro pubs to close on Christmas Eve under plans going to Cabinet

Restaurants and gastro pubs are set to close on Christmas Eve

Restaurants and gastro pubs will be closed from around lunch time on 24 December under plans which will be put before Cabinet tomorrow.

Inter-county travel will be banned from midnight 26 December.

It is also expected the ban on travel to and from Britain will be extended to 31 December.

A final decision on household visit limits will be discussed by Cabinet.

Non-essential retail will remain open but personal services such as hairdressers and barbers will close. Gyms and sports such as golf and tennis will be permitted.

The restrictions are being describe as Level 5 minus.

The decision comes after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Covid-19.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan were briefed by Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan on the significant spike in new cases of Covid-19.

Mr Holohan told the meeting that Level 5 restrictions will be needed after Christmas to stop the spread of the virus.

The meeting was held after the Government banned flights and passenger flights from Britain due to the emergence of a new strain of the coronavirus which spreads more rapidly.

Restaurants and pubs were due to remain open until December 30 and intercounty was expected to be permitted up to January 6. However, the rise in new cases coupled with concerns over the new strain has forced the Government to rethink their approach for the Christmas period.

The Cabinet will meet in the morning to debate a memo setting out the latest measures.

