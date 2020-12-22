Restaurants and gastro pubs to close on Christmas Eve as officials ‘very worried’ over new Covid strain

Restaurants and gastro pubs are set to close on Christmas Eve

Restaurants and gastro pubs will be closed from around lunch time on 24 December under plans which will be put before Cabinet today.

Inter-county travel will be banned from midnight 26 December.

It is also expected the ban on travel to and from Britain will be extended to 31 December.

A final decision on household visit limits will be discussed by Cabinet.

Non-essential retail will remain open but personal services such as hairdressers and barbers will close. Gyms and sports such as golf and tennis will be permitted.

The restrictions are being describe as Level 5 minus.

The decision comes after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Covid-19.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said public health doctors and infectious disease specialists are "deeply concerned" at how quickly the virus has been spreading in recent weeks.

Minister Donnelly told reporters this morning that the new strain of the Covid-19 virus has public health experts “very worried”.

The Minister told reporters: "On Christmas Day an awful lot of people in every county in this country are going to be sitting down with their families and having a Christmas Day who otherwise wouldn't have been if this virus had been let out of control."

Minister Donnelly highlighted that the Pfizer vaccine has been authorised ahead of time and that government would be putting in place plans "from today" to get the vaccine here and confirmed that "we will begin vaccinating this side of the New Year".

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said Nphet are very concerned at the pace of growth in all age groups, including in the older age groups.

“That’s different to back in October and November when it was mainly young people.”

The Minister says he thinks the measures cabinet will agree upon later are “necessary because of what we are seeing.”

“When you do lose control it is very hard to get it back so, we want to keep control as we have in this country.”

Mr Ryan said that restrictions will be enforced over a series of staggered dates rather than all on one day. He also said the travel ban to and from the UK due to the new strain of coronavirus spreading there will be extended past the original 48 hours. The Minister said it would be “towards the end of the year” before the ban is lifted.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Mr Ryan were briefed by Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan on the significant spike in new cases of Covid-19.

Mr Holohan told the meeting that Level 5 restrictions will be needed after Christmas to stop the spread of the virus.

The meeting was held after the Government banned flights and passenger flights from Britain due to the emergence of a new strain of the coronavirus which spreads more rapidly.

Restaurants and pubs were due to remain open until December 30 and inter-county was expected to be permitted up to January 6. However, the rise in new cases coupled with concerns over the new strain has forced the Government to rethink their approach for the Christmas period.

The Cabinet will meet this morning to debate a memo setting out the latest measures.

CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland Adrian Cummins said the restrictions will be a “devastating and crushing blow” for businesses.

“The short notice given will mean thousands of euros of stock per premises lost in wastage,” Mr Cummins said.

“We are now calling on the Government to provide a Financial Aid Package for the Restaurant Sector which has being economically flattened over the past 9 months.

“The package must be targeted, impactful and substantial in order to sustain 180,000 restaurant and hospitality workers and 20,000 businesses,” he added.

