'Rest easy sweet girl' - Ceili (15) who died after an asthma attack last week at school remembered

A memorial service will be held today for a 15-year-old Wexford schoolgirl who died after an asthma attack at her school last week.

A celebration of the life of transition-year student Céilí McInerney of Kilmuckridge, Co Wexford, will take place at 2pm today at the Newlands Cross crematorium in Dublin.

The teenager died on Monday at Crumlin Children’s Hospital after being transferred from Wexford General Hospital. She was initially brought there after suffering an asthma attack, which occurred at an open evening at Coláiste an Átha in Kilmuckridge last Thursday.

Several community first responders were called to the scene to provide assistance.

Gardaí, the ambulance service, and one unit of Wexford Fire Service also attended the school.

Coláiste an Átha offered the school’s condolences to Céilí’s friends and family – including to her parents Carol and Ciaran.

“It is with heavy hearts that we must announce the passing of TY student Céilí McInerney this week,” said the school. “As a school we are devastated by the loss of such a beautiful soul.

“Our spirits were buoyed today listening to the many wonderful stories about her kindness, her fierce loyalty, her sense of fun and her sense of adventure.

“She left a lasting impression on everyone she met.

“The entire Coláiste an Átha school community would like to offer our sincere condolences to Céilí’s family and friends at this sad time.

“She will be sadly missed by everyone that knew her.”

Céilí’s death led to an outpouring of tributes on social media yesterday from her friends, school mates and other families from Co Wexford and around the country which described her as a beautiful girl and “one in a million”.

One teacher wrote: “Céilí my beautiful, talented student. I will miss that amazing smile. Rest easy sweet girl x.”

Another teacher described her as someone whose smile “could light up a whole room” and who was kind to everyone she met.

“Cèilí brought life into the corridors and mischief into the classroom, always standing her ground and that of her friends, never letting them down,” wrote a fellow student.

Councillor Mary Farrell, from the Gorey municipal district, also offered her condolences at Monday’s council meeting.

She said: “As chairperson of Coláiste an Átha Board of Management and one of the first responders on the scene, I would like to personally offer my sympathies to the family of Céilí McInerney, her teachers and fellow students.

“The whole school is completely shocked and it’s been a difficult few days for all involved.

“It’s a heartbreaking and tragic circumstance and my condolences go out to her family and to the teachers, students and whole school community.

“Our thoughts and prayers and with them and we will support them in any way we can,” she said.