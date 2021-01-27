Research shows 1,000 children groomed by crime gangs with promises of ‘bling and party lifestyle’

The Department of Justice will be pump €4.3m into projects to tackle the massive problem of children being groomed into organised crime gangs

Gardai will intervene in cases of suspected grooming of children for involvement in gang crime no matter how young the child is under the terms of new legislation which the Government is introducing.

This was confirmed by a Department of Justice source who revealed that €4.3m will be pumped into projects to tackle the massive problem of children being groomed into organised crime gangs.

The department says research indicates that over 1,000 children across the State could be involved with a criminal network.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee today launched new research published by the University of Limerick and announced the start of a newly designed community intervention programme based on that research.

Known as the Greentown project, researchers built a picture of the various ways children get drawn in, with many brought into the criminal world through friendships or after being groomed by mid-ranking young adults in their areas who are governed by people “higher up in the pecking order”.

In a statement Justice Minister McEntee said :‘’I would like to thank Dr Sean Redmond and his colleagues for authoring these reports. It is vital that we break the link between criminal gangs and the young people they try to recruit into a life of crime.

“We must break the cycle of criminality as early as possible and the Greentown project gives us the tools we need to stop criminal gangs persuading young people to join their networks.

“The research and evidence demonstrates that this is a serious issue and one which demands a serious and rapid criminal justice response.

“The fact that an estimated 1,000 children across the State are engaged with criminal networks illustrates the work we have to do. Our plans to outlaw the grooming of children into crime is a clear signal that we are serious about stopping the gangs from leading our young into a life of crime.”

Speaking about the project, Dr Sean Redmond, Adjunct Professor of Youth Justice at University of Limerick and principal investigator for the Greentown project said: “This is the culmination of five years’ work spent trying to lift the lid on how criminal networks in Ireland exploit children to commit crime. The three case studies have dug deep into networks in Greentown, Redtown and Bluetown.

“In particular, we were interested in how they suck children in with promises of bling and a party lifestyle and retain them through debts, obligations and fear.

‘’The national prevalence study that we are also launching today, with huge support from Garda Juvenile Liaison Officers, gives us an idea of the size of the problem. We estimate approximately 1,000 children across the State are engaged or at risk of engagement with a criminal network.

“From a child protection perspective, these children are clearly being exploited by adults. From a law enforcement perspective, they appear to commit a significantly disproportionate amount of youth related crime.”

MsMcEntee has introduced specific legislation to attempt to tackle the massive problem head-on with offenders facing up to five years in jail if convicted of the crime.

