Rescue teams save nine climbers from ‘Devil’s Ladder’ on Carrauntoohil

Nine mountain climbers were dramatically rescued from Ireland’s highest mountain on Tuesday as conditions turned nasty due to snow, sub-zero temperatures and icy slopes.

A treacherous stretch of The MacGillycuddy's Reeks on Carrauntoohil, known as The Devil’s Ladder, lived up to its name when a mountain climber became “crag fast” or stuck on the mountain unable to ascend or descend safely due to icy conditions around 1pm.

The Kerry Mountain Rescue Team was asked to assist the climber but as they were making their way to his location, they came across another three climbers who were also unable to move due to treacherous conditions.

“Team members roped the casualties and lowered them to easier ground,” said a spokesman for the team.

Read More

But as they were doing so, they encountered two more climbing parties that were also stuck in the same location and had to assist them as well.

A total of nine climbers were subsequently rescued.

Fortunately, none of the climbers was injured.

However, the rescue team is urging climbers and hill walkers to be aware of the extremely hazardous conditions on the mountain right now and that only experienced hill walkers and mountaineers attempt it.

“The team would like to remind people that current conditions in the Reeks are very serious and any route, including traditional walking routes, should only be attempted by those with prior winter mountaineering experience and the appropriate winter climbing equipment including axes.”

Due to Covid restrictions, it warned that “helicopter support will only be requested if a time critical injury is sustained, but this is not a guarantee of availability as helicopter operations in the mountains are complex and limited by weather, light conditions etc.”

“Kerry Mountain Rescue are asking all hill-goers to be considerate of the resources of the Emergency Services at this time by avoiding high mountain terrain such as the McGillycuddy’s Reeks, sticking to lowland paths and walkways while strictly observing social distancing principles and the 5km travel restrictions recently re-imposed by the Government.

“Given the current wintry conditions on the hills in Kerry, and recent observations by team members of extremely ill-equipped parties, we would also like to remind people who are considering venturing into the hills at this time to ensure they are properly equipped (including ice axe and crampons), have sufficient winter mountaineering experience and are complying with Government guidance on travel restrictions.”

Read More

Online Editors