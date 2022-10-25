Republicans who call me an Uncle Tom disgrace their cause

Is it sectarian for one Catholic to abuse or insult another Catholic with one of the jibes normally employed by Protestant bigots? I think it is.

Others disagree.

Some years ago when a newspaper columnist called me a Taig I tried to raise a complaint with the Press Complaints Commission. It didn’t entertain the complaint because the person who had called me a Taig was also, like me, of Catholic extraction, and therefore liable to be called a Taig himself.

Maybe they thought it was a bit like how black rappers will use the N-word among themselves. He was a Taig; I was a Taig. What was there to complain about?

The same columnist had drawn on terms used in black culture when he also called me an Uncle Tom.

The context for this was that I had attended a meeting of the Ulster Unionist Assembly party with Lord Bew and Eoghan Harris to facilitate discussion on its boycott of Stormont over the decommissioning deadlock.

I think the same columnist and the editor who passed this for publication should have been guided by the Press Complaints Commission towards seeing the wisdom of profusely apologising.

And this is in my mind now because an example set at that time might have signalled to those who now use these terms so lightly that they disgrace themselves and their cause by doing so.

Last week I recorded a Red Lines podcast with Claire Mitchell and Ben Collins discussing our books on the idea of a united Ireland. Mark Carruthers chaired the discussion and broadcast part of it on The View.

I said I was intrigued by how both Ben and Claire had referred to the journeys they had made, reflecting on identity. I said I do not have any internal conversation with myself about identity. I have no questions for myself about whether or not I am Irish.

I don’t need constitutional reform to shore up my vulnerable sense of being Irish. I am Irish. What’s to question?

But the usual barrage of insults followed on Twitter. I am a token Taig, a Castle Catholic, a souper, a turncoat and, as the columnist said all those years ago, an Uncle Tom.

All of these terms are sectarian.

They arise from a presumption someone who was born into an Irish Catholic family, as I was, lives under an onus to represent the Irish case for unification of the island.

No such onus exists. The republican, democratic ideal is that individuals have freedom of conscience to inform themselves and evaluate the political circumstances around them, and to decide for themselves which outcomes they would prefer to support.

This should not need explained to people who regard themselves as republican.

And yet, to some, the unlikelihood of a person like me raising sincere and genuine questions about the validity of the Irish republican tradition is so implausible that they have to speculate on whether I am being paid by the British state or whether I am by nature a perverse contrarian. They are incapable of considering that I might be expressing a considered opinion.

I think the Press Complaints Commission missed an opportunity to identify one of the evils among us and to pronounce authoritatively on how despicable Catholic sectarianism is.

A Catholic calling another Catholic a Taig or an Uncle Tom is sectarian in that it seeks to restrict another’s freedom of thought. It is an imposition. It says you should know your place, boy. And it says that it is for others to decide for you what your place is, and that they have already done so.

And it offers a future in which those who have so constrained your freedom to speak your mind will shape the nation to their vision.

This is identitarian or sectarian politics. It views the conflict not as a clash of ideas, but a clash of identities.

And if there is to be any hope of winning the clash of identities, then people have to stick with their own and hold fast.

The turncoat, the souper, the Castle Catholic and the token Taig threaten that future victory of the Taigs over the Prods.

Similarly, the Lundy threatens the Prod victory over the Taigs, so we get people like Ben and Claire confronted by the same kind of insults, the same presumption they have no right to think for themselves.

And we get calls for unionist unity in the run-up to every election.

Here’s an alternative idea.

Instead of trying to keep people inside their sectarian camps by insulting them when they move out from them, why not try winning converts across the divide?

The failure of identitarian/sectarian politics is it appeals more to your birth certificate than to your reason.

It is by persuasion and winning converts that political movements grow. So we have had people whose families voted Labour for generations being won over by the Conservatives. Thousands of voters who never wanted an independent Scotland now campaign for it.

Even in the Republic, where politics for decades was ossified into the Civil War frame of Fine Gael opposing Fianna Fail, has broken down.

I don’t celebrate all those specific changes but I view them as evidence of political ideas enlarging and contracting according to their appeal.

Those who revile me as a souper and a Castle Catholic should take heart from the fact that republican ideas can win over people like Ben and Claire.

Get on with promoting your ideas and give up on the oul bigotry.