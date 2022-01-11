Republican ex-inmates body applied for NI centenary cash

A community body that provides services to republican ex-prisoners applied for a grant from Northern Ireland’s centenary fund, it has emerged.

It came to light following a Freedom of Information Act request by the Belfast Telegraph into the Northern Ireland Office’s Shared History Fund.

The £1m fund was set up to provide funding to community groups to mark the 100th anniversary of the formation of Northern Ireland last year.

Coiste na nIarchimi was set up in 1998 as the co-ordinating body for groups and projects across the island of Ireland, providing services to republican ex-prisoners and their families.

The body applied to the fund for a project called ‘Echoes of Internment’, but the application was rejected. The application relates to the small grants section of the scheme, which provided funding of between £3,000 and £10,000.

According to Coiste na nIarchimi’s website, the network of groups under its umbrella seeks to: “Work for the removal of social, legal and administrative barriers facing the republican political ex-prisoner community as a result of imprisonment; provide practical advice to political ex-prisoners and their families; and facilitate group interactions, dialogue and structured discussions and debates considering the legacy of the conflict and conflict transformation”, among other measures.

“In turn, the Coiste seeks to bring about an even spread of development among member groups while developing the overall structure for republican ex-prisoner groups and representing the concerns of the political ex-prisoner community to external agencies and sectors including the media, governmental structures in Ireland and the public in general,” the website adds.

Coiste na nIarchimi’s application was one of 116 applications to the Shared History Fund that were rejected.

The group’s director, Michael Culbert, said the money would have been used for an oral history project dealing with internment.

A former IRA member turned community worker, Mr Culbert previously served 15 years in the Maze Prison for his part in the 1978 murder of RUC Constable Millar McAllister.

“My starting point is that I’m an Irish Republican,” he told the Belfast Telegraph. “What we were thinking with it (Echoes of Internment) was the other aspects of what had been happening during the 100 years of the existence of the state.

“Roughly speaking every decade there was internment. There were people in prison because of their disagreement about the existence of the state right throughout the 100 years.

“We were going to be moving in that direction with the project, not with a negative attitude but just to highlight there were other aspects of the centenary.”

The intention had been to collect an oral history with those directly affected or their living relatives.

“Because of opposition to the state, you didn’t actually have to be guilty of anything you were merely suspect of something,” he said. “These were aspects we were considering as highlighting, but it wasn’t accepted as a grantable situation.”

Mr Culbert pointed towards last year’s centenary service in Armagh, which attracted headlines after the Irish President Michael D Higgins refused an invitation.

He said the event had ultimately failed to find the right balance between celebration and recognition of the events during the last century.

Among the other rejection applications for the smaller grants was a bid by the Forum for Discussion of Israel and Palestine for a project called ‘Peace Building: how Israelis and Palestinians Interacted with the Northern Ireland Peace Process’, and an application from Liverpool’s Hope University for a project entitled ‘Shared Histories Commemorating the Centenary of the Anglo Irish Treaty’.

Also rejected were more than a dozen applications filed by Orange lodges across Northern Ireland, as well as the County Antrim Independent Grand Orange Lodge Cultural Committee.

The funding for the scheme was distributed by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Speaking upon the launch of the scheme, the National Lottery Heritage Fund’s Northern Ireland director, Paul Mullan, said: “We recognise that dealing with contested heritage can be challenging, but it’s also important that this significant period is marked and the many communities and individuals it has impacted are acknowledged.”