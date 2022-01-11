| 4.9°C Dublin

Republican ex-inmates body applied for NI centenary cash

Michael Culbert

A community body that provides services to republican ex-prisoners applied for a grant from Northern Ireland’s centenary fund, it has emerged.

It came to light following a Freedom of Information Act request by the Belfast Telegraph into the Northern Ireland Office’s Shared History Fund.

