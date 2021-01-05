Reports that virus variant occurs more commonly in schoolchildren need ‘confirmation’ according to David Nabarro

Reports suggesting that the coronavirus variant from the UK which is 70pc more transmissible need further confirmation, according to the World Health Organisation's special envoy on COVID-19 Dr David Nabarro.

His comments come as Government ministers will today meet to debate whether or not schools should not open past January 11.

Several other countries in Europe have also postponed the reopening of schools, including Germany and the Netherlands, as the third wave surges.

Speaking on Today with Claire Byrne on Radio One, he said that early reports which were released before Christmas need further confirmation.

“The early reports that even came through just before Christmas based on analysis in the UK seem to suggest that there was a slightly higher transmissibility among the young but I have to tell you this is still needing proper confirmation,” he said, adding that he did not want to speculate further.

There have been suggestions that schools should remain closed due to some studies suggesting that the variant is more commonplace in children of a school going age. However, it is not known if the variant makes people sicker.

Dr Nabarro added that it is still yet to emerge if the variant causes more severe illness and if it is fought by antibodies from the vaccines.

That other part that is important to all of us is whether or not it causes nastier disease, whether it will be killed by the antibodies that are produced in response to the vaccines,” he said.

Online Editors