Report reveals 20pc drop in number of affordable rental properties in just three months

THERE has been a 20pc reduction in the number of available affordable rental properties across the country in just three months, a new report finds.

And not a single one-bedroom property within HAP limits for single people was identified anywhere in the country in the date range of the survey - June 21 to 23.

The Simon Communities of Ireland is warning the situation will lead to increased homeless rates.

Its quarterly Locked Out report found there were 2,208 properties available to rent at any price within 16 areas examined over three dates surveyed.

It represented a decrease of one-fifth from the 2,757 properties available to rent in the March 2021 Locked Out study period.

And it was further down 27pc from the 3,019 properties available in the December 2020 study.

According to the report, the supply is overwhelmingly driven by Dublin.

Among the 16 areas looked at were three subdivisions on Dublin.

It Dublin city centre, there was an average of 524 properties available to rent, a 15.6pc decrease on the 621 properties available in March, while in Dublin city north there was an average of 431 properties available to rent - a 13.4pc decrease on the 498 properties in March.

In Dublin city south there was an average of 858 properties available to rent - a 23pc decrease on the 1,123 properties available in March

However, in Cork city centre there was an average of 102 properties to rent similar to the 105 properties available in March. There were 4 properties available within any HAP rates. This was an increase from two properties on March.

It comes after Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) figures showed the number of landlords exiting the market is now higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Landlords are abandoning the rental sector and selling off rental properties in significant numbers in an attempt to cash in on the lucrative property market.

The Irish Property Owners Association has also claimed the market has been “distorted” by rent controls.

There were 498 notices of termination from landlords intending to sell between April and June this year.

A Daft.ie rental report showed that average rents have risen by a further 5.6pc, which has been blamed on a shortage of properties.