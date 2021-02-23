The Government has launched their revised plan for living with the virus – COVID-19 Resilience and Recovery 2021: The Path Ahead. Here are some of the key elements.

Level 5 restrictions

The highest level of Covid-19 restrictions will remain in place until at least April 5 at which point they will be reviewed by Nphet and the Government.

Outdoors activities

If transmission has dropped and the vaccination programme has progressed by early April 5, consideration will be given to allowing people meet outdoors in groups, sporting activities may be permitted outside and the 5km travel ban could be eased. Some areas of construction may also be allowed.

People will be required to work from home throughout this period unless they are essential workers. It will be another four weeks before they considered easing any further restrictions after this.

Read More

Cautious approach

The current high level of transmission and concerns about new variants of the virus means the Government is taking a cautious approach to easing restriction and a lot of focus will be put on advice from Nphet.

The cautious and measures approach is being taken to allow for the reopening of schools and the resumption of childcare services while avoiding causing a fourth wave. It is also aimed at protecting vulnerable people while the vaccination programme progresses. People will be asked “remain vigilant and agile” while the vaccine programme continues.

Schools

The first four years of primary school along with Leaving Cert students will return to classrooms on March 1. This includes junior and senior infants along with first and second class students. Nphet will continuously review the impact of the reopening of schools on transmission of the virus. If all goes well, on March 15, all other primary schools classes will return and as will firth year secondary school pupils. It is hoped all other secondary schools students can return by April 12.

Childcare

Childcare will return on a phased basis on March 8 with the State’s Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) preschool scheme resuming. It is hoped all childcare will return on March 29.

State supports

The Pandemic Unemployment Payment, the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme, COVID-19 Enhanced Illness Benefit and Covid Restrictions Support Scheme will be extended at their current rate until the end of June. The suspension of redundancy provisions and commercial rates waiver will be extended until the same date. A further €10m will be given to Stability Fund for Community and Voluntary Organisations. In addition, €10m will be given towards mental health services.

Easing restrictions

There are four key factors in the new plan for easing restrictions. The first is the prevalence of the virus in the country and infection rate among those who test positive. The second factor to be considered before lifting restrictions will be the impact of the virus on the health service and especially ICU bed capacity. The roll out of the vaccination programme is the third factor that will be reviewed. Finally, they will review all information on new coronavirus variants.

Read More

Online Editors