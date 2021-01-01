Reopening of pre-school programmes postponed until January 11, impacting over 100,000 children

PARENTS will be left in the lurch after the reopening of pre-school programmes was today postponed until January 11, impacting more than 100,000 children.

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman met with the Early Learning and Childcare Covid-19 Advisory Group yesterday to discuss the matter. Representatives from the group shared their concerns about the reopening of preschools.

While accepting the need to maintain early learning and childcare for priority groups, the advisory group asked for the pre-school programme to be aligned with the reopening of other schools on January 11, and the minister agreed.

Read More

In a statement, the Department of Children said: “By postponing the return of these children to the pre-school programme, social mixing will be reduced, which will help to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the post-Christmas period.”

According to 2018 statistics from Early Childhood Ireland, this decision will impact almost 130,000, as well as their parents.

The pre-school programme is being provided by more than 4,000 services nationwide.

Schools and early learning and childcare services are deemed as essential under level 5, including childminders that provide services other than, or in addition to, the pre-school programme.

The department described these childminders as providing: “an essential service which supports parents to go to work”.

As such, Mr O’Gorman has asked these services, which are private businesses, to reopen as planned from January 4 to provide childcare, particularly to priority groups.

The Department of Children said they will provide guidance to services on how to prioritise demand for places in their services, if they are short staffed and unable to reopen with a full staff complement for the week of January 4 to 8.

Read More

Online Editors