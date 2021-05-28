Taoiseach Micheál Martin delivered what has now become a monthly announcement tonight on the easing of lockdown restrictions.

While we knew a lot of what was coming down the tracks already in relation to indoor and outdoor dining, we got further detail into how exactly international travel will work and when public transport will begin to operate at full capacity and the pilot test events that will take place outdoors.

Green light for holidays abroad this summer?

Finally, yes. The rollout of the EU Digital COVID Certificate (DCC) means that holidays within the EU will be much easier.

From July 19, travelling within the EU with the cert will mean that when you return to Ireland, you will not have to be tested or quarantine.

The cert shows if you are vaccinated, contracted the virus in the last nine months or have been tested prior to travel.

Incoming passengers who have a cert which is not based on a PCR test will have to produce a negative PCR test.

Children coming into Ireland who are aged between seven and 18 who have not been vaccinated must also have a negative PCR test.

For passengers coming into the country who do not have a Digital Green cert, they will have to produce a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before arrival.

Astra Zeneca and the Covid cert

Taoiseach Micheál Martin clarified tonight that the vaccinated element of the digital covid cert only applies to fully vaccinated people: this means that two weeks have passed since your second dose of the vaccine (or the single dose of Johnson and Johnson).

While the so-called vaccine bonus applies four weeks after the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Ireland, it does not apply to foreign travel and you will have to wait two weeks after your second dose to be fully vaccinated. The gap between doses of AstraZeneca is currently 12 weeks.

The Taoiseach said tonight that 20pc of the adult population is fully vaccinated.

Can I go on holidays outside of the EU?

From July 19, yes. This includes the US and UK.

An ‘emergency brake’ system, designed by the EU, may be applied to countries where the epidemiological situation of the virus is of concern.

The EU will decide on these countries in due course.

The following measures apply for passengers coming outside of the EU into Ireland -

If there is no ‘emergency brake’ on the country they are travelling from and they are vaccinated, they will not have to be tested and they will not have to quarantine.

If they are not vaccinated and are travelling from a country with no ‘emergency brake’, they will have to take a PCR test, self-quarantine upon arrival and then take a further test.

If there is an ‘emergency brake’ on the countries that they are travelling from and they are vaccinated, they will also have to take a PCR test, self-quarantine upon arrival and then take a further test.

If a country they are travelling from has the ‘emergency brake’ and the passenger is not vaccinated, they will have to take a PCR test, stay in mandatory hotel quarantine and then take a further test.

Mass gatherings

From next month a series of pilot events will see fans return to sports, music, comedy and arts events.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said these events will not be limited to only people who have been vaccinated, and antigen tests may be used as an extra measure.

Among the events will be a music festival at the Phoenix Park and a Leinster Rugby match and number of League of Ireland matches.

However, details on how to apply to attend any of these events have not yet been disclosed.

Public transport

From August 5, public transport will return to full capacity.

Working from home

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the current advice is that people who are able to work from home should continue doing so.

However, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar that this will likely be the advice until September, however, a phased return to work may be explored in the month of August.

He said that people may be allowed to return to work for induction or training initially.

“The reason why we’d like to do that in August, ideally, is we prefer to do that in August rather than September because in September you’re going to have the return to school and the return to college.

“It might be better to stagger it out a bit,” he added.

Household visits

From June 7, unvaccinated households will be able to have visitors from one other unvaccinated household in their home.

From July 5, up to three households will be able to meet indoors.

Driving theory tests

Driver theory tests will resume from June 7, up to 25,000 per month.

Driver test centres related to theory tests will also be reopened.

Day centres

June 7 will also see the phased reopening day centres for older people.

Business supports

Next week, extra supports for pubs who do not serve food - sometimes called ‘wet pubs’ - will receive a one off grant scheme.

The events industry will also see new supports announced next week.