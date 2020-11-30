Reopening from Covid-19 curbs ‘not without risk’ as Christmas shoppers urged to plan ahead

A very quiet Henry Street in Dublin which would normally be much busier with Christmas shoppers Photograph by Gerry Mooney

THE Government has warned that easing the Covid-19 restrictions is "not without risk" and those planning to hit the streets for Christmas shopping as early as tomorrow need to "plan

ahead".

Senior Department of the Taoiseach official Liz Canavan made the remarks as she gave a briefing on the lifting of Level 5 restrictions beginning with non-essential retail, gyms, cinema and libraries tomorrow.

She also said the Government is aware of capacity concerns at religious services over the Christmas period within the current guidelines.

The Irish Independent reported today that priests are worried they will have to turn people away from Christmas services with a cap of 50 people allowed.

Churches are also being allowed to reopen from tomorrow.

Ms Canavan said: "Additional measures will be put in place to address overcrowding and to include scheduling additional services, increased stewarding and advanced booking systems where necessary."

As shops reopen to customers tomorrow people are being asked to wear face coverings in crowded outdoor spaces as well as busy indoor workplaces and in places of worship.

But Ms Canavan cautioned: "while face coverings will give us an extra protection in all these circumstances they are not a panacea.

"If a place feels too crowded or unsafe, trust your instincts and leave."



She outlined the kinds of places that will reopen from tomorrow and how restaurants and gastropubs will be open from Friday.

Ms Canavan said: "Just because something is permitted doesn’t mean that it is without risk.

"I heard someone say think of it like a credit card limit. It’s a limit, not a target."

She said: "Being at a lower level of restrictions means there’s a greater onus on all of us to manage that risk, to consider it and to do our very best to mitigate."

The Government has been working with the retail and hospitality sectors and published guidelines for them and Ms Canavan said the Gov.ie/SafeChristmas webapge has advice on shopping and eating out.

Ms Canavan said: "The main thing we’re saying to people is to plan ahead in the run up to Christmas.

"For example given that all of the shops will reopen from tomorrow and this is normally a busy time of the year in the shops we need to be mindful of safety."

She advised people to "support your local retailers and businesses" and "plan to shop as early in the month as possible".

She said shops' priority plans to cater for vulnerable people should be respected and Ms Canavan asked that for food shopping people should try and go off peak and alone if possible and to maintain a two metre distance from others.

Anyone who feels unwell is advised to stay at home and Ms Canavan added: "Remember you can still shop online, over the phone and collect your goods and have them delivered".

She also said shoppers should "wrap up warm" as there may be queues to get in the door and masks must be worn in stores.

Ms Canavan said that the Christmas Bonus of an extra full week's payment for welfare recipients will be paid to 1.6m people next week at an overall cost of €390m.

More than 310,000 people who on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) for at least 17 weeks will get the bonus as well as pensioners, people with disabilities, carers and lone parents.

She said: "As the PUP payment week runs from Friday to Thursday any person in receipt of PUP for any one day of the period from the 27th of November to the Thursday 3rd of December will receive the Christmas Bonus on Tuesday the 8th of December as long as they’ve accrued their 17 weeks.

"This is important to know for anyone who might be concerned about returning to work."

