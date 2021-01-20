Renters to save €11,000 under new affordable housing scheme, minister claims

Renters will save €11,000 a year if they sign up to the Government’s new affordable housing scheme, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has claimed.

In an internal briefing note for Fianna Fail TDs, the minister said his long-promised shared equity scheme will see renters save thousands of euros.

Mr O’Brien said tenants are stuck in a “rent trap where the Central Bank rules stop them from buying even though they would pay less on a mortgage”.

“The scheme bridges that gap and a renter in an average Dublin home would save €11,000 per annum,” he added.

The minister’s affordable housing scheme involves the State taking a stake of up to 30pc in any new homes while a first-time buyer takes out a mortgage for the rest of the price.

The equity stake is free for the first five years but fees will apply after that. There will be no cap on the incomes of those who sign up to the scheme.

The briefing memo says “price caps have been put in place to curb price inflation fears raised by officials”. The comments are in response to fears raised by Department of Public Expenditure and Reform officials that the scheme will result in higher house prices.

In a section labelled ‘Why are officials against the scheme?’ Mr O’Brien’s memo said: “We agree there are risks to poorly designed schemes.

“That’s why Department of Public Expenditure officials’ observations regarding a shared equity scheme were shared before the scheme design was drafted and regional price caps agreed to directly address concerns over house price inflation. Any scheme worth its salt has to be subject to rigorous debate,” it added.

Under a section asking why the banks are involved in the scheme, TDs are told: “The Government has engaged with the five pillar banks to ensure the new scheme can be administered quickly and effectively.

“Our goal is a one-stop shop where a potential buyer can just go to the one bank and apply for the new equity scheme as well as the usual mortgage. The details of the scheme are still being worked out including if the banks will make a contribution to the new SPV (special purpose vehicle). The benefits of such a contribution is that it will expand the money available for the scheme,” it added.

The memo also has a section called: ‘Is this the bad old Fianna Fáil that has learned nothing from the past and is letting developers and banks write their policies?’

The memo said the country is in the middle of a housing crisis and “can’t let party political ideology get in the way of delivery”.

“FF made a lot of mistakes but we always built homes, and built homes for working people to own. We believe that people on a decent wage should be able to own their own home,” it said.

“This new scheme is aimed at having an immediate impact in 2021 and is subject to rigorous scrutiny and review. The same cannot be said for the half-baked policiesopposition parties are peddling,” it added.

