Removal of Northern Ireland protocol ‘completely unrealistic’ and 'will not happen’ – Coveney

Calls to cast aside the Northern Ireland protocol are “completely unrealistic”, Simon Coveney has said adding it “will not happen”.

Ireland, the EU and the UK have a legal obligation in an international treaty to implement the protocol, the Foreign Affairs Minister said.

“The protocol is not primarily the problem here, the problem is caused by Brexit, and the kind of Brexit Britain pursued and insisted on, because there were alternatives that would have been much easier to implement.

“The EU wanted to share a customs union and a single market with the UK, that would have meant no barriers to trade. The EU was willing to support the backstop”, Minister Coveney said.

The Fine Gael TD said the Irish government will look for “flexibility” when it comes to the movement of goods into Northern Ireland where appropriate, but said any flexibility must come from within the protocol itself.

The UK and EU are set for crunch talks with Northern Ireland’s leaders over mounting tensions around post-Brexit Irish Sea trading arrangements.

UK Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove and European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic will hold a virtual meeting with First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill to discuss the ongoing furore over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mrs Foster and senior DUP colleagues will hold a separate virtual call with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday morning ahead of the early evening engagement with Mr Gove and Mr Sefcovic.

Physical inspections on goods entering the region from Great Britain, which are required under the protocol, have been suspended amid threats and intimidation of staff.

Mr Coveney said there is “a lot of tension” in Northern Ireland and in Northern Irish politics in the context of the protocol at the moment.

“The decision that the European Commission made on Friday has made that a lot worse.

“While that decision was reversed - and would not have happened at all if there had been consultation - it certainly has triggered a political response in Northern Ireland, which makes implementation of the protocol even more difficult when you have a significant minority of politicians in the North who are saying they will not cooperate with the protocol,” Mr Coveney added.

This poses real difficulties, the Minister added, coupled with the “unacceptable threats to people working in Larne and Belfast Port”. Mr Coveney said while the PSNI has stated it is not a wider Loyalist paramilitary issue, he admitted it was “still very intimidating for workers there”.

DUP politician Nigel Dodds said: “I think there is a recognition across the board of the damage done as a result of the EU move.

Mr Dodds said he welcomed the fact Simon Coveney and others were now not focusing on the rigorous implementation of the protocol and are recognising the problems with it.

“They were closing their eyes to it up to that point,” he told Morning Ireland.

Mr Dodds said there were real economic and societal issues at stake and that the significant difficulties of implementing the protocol are now centre-stage.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin has accused the DUP of “whipping up hysteria” after it laid out plans aimed at undermining the Northern Ireland Protocol and warned it will “not continue to act” as if North-South relationships are normal.

Shortly after the DUP announced its five point plan, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed “Northern Ireland’s place in the UK will be protected and strengthened”.

It comes following the EU’s move on Friday to invoke Article 16 - which allows either side to unilaterally suspend operations of the protocol if it is causing major problems - to control the export of Covid vaccines into NI. The EU later performed a U-turn on the issue.

The NI Protocol was designed to avoid the implementation of a hard border on the island of Ireland by having Northern Ireland continue to follow EU trade rules, thus creating a de-facto border down the Irish Sea, something which has angered unionists.

Issues have led to threats against staff carrying out checks at ports in the North. Inspections of goods arriving at Larne and Belfast ports were suspended on Monday and officials withdrawn after sinister graffiti and reports of intelligence-gathering on inspectors.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan held a meeting with officials over the threats on Tuesday and said, while he is concerned over signs of tension within the community recently, there is no evidence paramilitaries are behind the threats.

In a statement released yesterday evening, the DUP said the EU’s actions regarding Article 16 were “revealing” and a “very significant game-changer” for those who have long opposed the NI Protocol.

A party spokesperson said the EU has demonstrated the protocol can be changed without prior consultation from the other party, that the EU Commission will “act to suit its own interests”, and it had lowered the threshold for triggering the mechanism.

They added Friday’s actions show the arguments for the protocol advanced by the EU “were not borne out of principle but rather political opportunism”.

“The revealing actions on Friday by the EU have caused very significant anger and harm within Northern Ireland and has compounded the notion that the EU is playing fast and loose with Northern Ireland, attempting on the one hand to require the UK Government to enforce its obligations whilst being prepared to waive elements of the Protocol when it suits the needs of the EU,” the spokesperson said.

The DUP said its plan was to:

- Not participate in any North-South political engagement on issues relating to the protocol. They added DUP members “cannot and will not continue to act as though relationships are normal”,

- Strive for a united unionist message demanding scrapping of the arrangements,

- Attempt to build support for the anti-protocol position at Westminster; and

- Launch a parliamentary e-petition with a view to securing enough signatures to force a Commons debate on the issue.

Regarding north-south engagement, the DUP’s Westminster leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told the BBC his party will not co-operate with Dublin on implementing the NI protocol “for as long as it continues to harm the wellbeing and economic prosperity of Northern Ireland”.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD spoke with Taoiseach Micheál Martin earlier today about the situation.

"The majority of people and parties in the north opposed Brexit and worked hard over five years to secure the Irish Protocol. It protects the Good Friday Agreement and it is critical to future economic progress,” she said.

"The Irish Protocol allows businesses in the north to export to Britain and the EU seamlessly, something that is of huge benefit to the north. It is critical that it is not unpicked and undermined after five weeks in operation.

"The position adopted by the DUP is reckless and is not driven by the best interests of the people of the north. I urge them to pull back.

"Now is the time for calm leadership and solutions to deal with the disruption which has arisen as a result of Brexit."

Sinn Fein Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill hit out at the DUP’s plans, stating last night: “Whilst those of us are calling for calm and resolution the DUP are whipping up hysteria. Businesses do not need more uncertainty; they need stability, they need resolution to any outstanding issues. I look forward to the meeting with the EU Commission tomorrow to seek solutions.”

Meanwhile, the British Prime Minister tweeted: “Our commitment to the people of Northern Ireland and our Union is unshakeable. Recent EU moves have undermined the protocol & understandably provoked concern. Let me underline that, now & in the future, Northern Ireland’s place in the UK will be protected and strengthened.

“What is needed is urgent action from the EU to resolve outstanding problems with Protocol implementation, so as to preserve the gains of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement & ensure that Northern Ireland benefits from Brexit just like every other part of our United Kingdom.”

Alliance leader Naomi Long said the DUP’s proposals would only bring “deadlock and misery”.

“The DUP needs to engage with the reasons why the protocol exists – which is Brexit – and work with the rest of us on achieving mitigations, flexibilities and derogations from it,” she added.

