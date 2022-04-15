Relief at Dublin Airport this morning– but some ‘frustrated’ at being ‘too early’ after advice

Niamh O'Callaghan from Malahide heading to Manchester at Dublin Airport departures early this morning. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Scenes at Dublin Airport this morning still very busy and expected to stay busy over the next few days due to the Easter holidays. Photo: Collins Photos

Tina Smith with Naoise (8) and Rhys (11) Smith from Castlebellingham heading to Holland at Dublin Airport departures early this morning. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Passengers travelling through Dublin Airport this morning said they we pleasantly surprised at how much quieter it was than they expected.

Last weekend images appeared on social media of the long queues stretching outside the terminal one building.

However, at 6am this morning, there were only small queues inside the main Terminal One building, while the entrance to the security checkpoint was empty.

Dublin Airport is advising passengers to arrive up to three and half hours before their flight but not any earlier, while people flying after 8.30am have been asked not to arrive at the airport before 5am. Those using the car park have also been advised to allow another 30 minutes.

Dublin Airport car parks are sold out on Saturday and have only “limited availability” other days across the bank holiday weekend, airport authorities said.

Several groups travelling through Terminal One this morning told Independent.ie that they stuck to the official advice and, given the reports in recent weeks, they we pleased to find the airport so quiet.

One group from Galway, however, said it was a “very frustrating” that they were not told it would be quieter beforehand, as they booked an earlier bus “to be safe” and arrived five hours before their flight.

Gerry Stiffe and Michael Heneghan were travelling to Birmingham on the 10.40am flight. They were travelling with a group of friends who played football in England when they were younger.

“We got here at 5.30am because it was the only bus from Galway, it took three and half hours, so we’re too early. There was another bus two hours later, but they were telling us three and half hours we had to be here beforehand,” Mr Stiffe said.

“If you’re booking a bus two weeks ago and if you didn’t get it booked, if that bus is full, you’re gone, and you’d have to drive up to Dublin.

“It’s very frustrating for us.”

Mary Conway, from Kildare town, was travelling with a group to Lourdes this morning.

She said they arrived at the airport three and a half hours before their flight as reports recently indicated it would be much busier.

“They were telling us in the news that there was going to be 500,000 people travelling through the airport this weekend," she said.

“We would be here early anyway, and I thought when kids would off school and people would be going abroad.”

Niamh O’Callaghan from Malahide said she was in Terminal Two last weekend and the queues in Terminal One this morning paled in comparison.

She and two of her friends were in Terminal One this morning on their way to Manchester for a “weekend away”.

“It seems to be well organised [today]. So, we came three hours earlier just to pre-empt any of the delays and it all seems well organised.

“I was here last week, and it was really, really busy I was expecting the same today.”

There was great excitement for many families in the airport this morning who were jetting off on their first overseas holiday since the start of the pandemic.

Tina Manley, her husband and there two children were travelling to a holiday camp in Amsterdam.

Having travelled up from Cork, Ms Manley said the trip was going smoothly so far.

“We thought it was going to be worse and actually the car park and stuff there, it all went very easy and it’s quiet enough here,” she said.

“I’m not sure whether Ryanair will be open yet, we might be a bit early to drop off our bags but that’s fine.”

Meanwhile, one passenger, who did not want to be named, said her friend had already passed through the security gate in Terminal Two this morning and it took longer to buy a coffee inside.

“Security queue 30 minutes, Starbucks queue 40 minutes,” she said.

Up to 250,000 people are expected to fly out of the airport across the Easter weekend.

Numbers flying are moving towards 2019 levels, which was a record year for the airport, Graeme McQueen, Media Relations Manager with DAA said.

"As a rule of thumb, Saturday, April 16 is the busiest day over Easter for flights.

“The worst queues are at peak times, such as early morning (that means roughly 5am to 10am in Terminal 1, but can last up to 12 noon in T2 due to transatlantic flights), as well as on weekends and over holiday periods,” Mr McQueen said.

"Terminal 1 has a second peak time at Security between 15:00 to 20:00 for evening flights.

"If you can book to fly outside of these times, try to do that.”