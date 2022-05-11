Release date announced for Charlie Bird’s memoir ‘Time and Tide’

Former RTÉ journalist Charlie Bird has announced that his upcoming memoir named Time and Tide will be released this autumn.

The veteran broadcaster said the book has been written by his “great pal” the former RTÉ News Editor Ray Burke and is being published by Harper Collins.

In a message posted on Twitter this afternoon, Mr Bird wrote: “Published by Harper Collins and written by my great pal Ray Burke, who was my News Editor in RTÉ and had to put up with me for many years it will be released in the Autumn. Thanks Ray.”

According to the bookseller WH Smith, Time and Tide will be published on October 13 .

The memoir has been described as a “poignant and introspective” look at Mr Bird’s life.

A teaser on the WH Smith website said: "In 2021, Charlie Bird was diagnosed with motor neurone disease - a man whose voice was so synonymous with his career faced losing it completely.

"Yet knowing he had just a short time left with family and friends, what emerged was a great sense of resilience and motivation to take advantage of every moment. Here, Charlie reflects on his life and phenomenal broadcast career through the lense of his diagnosis, as he ponders the big questions and takes stock of the small moments that we so often overlook.

"Written over the course of 2022 as his health deteriorated, with the help of long-time friend and fellow journalist Ray Burke, this is a candid and unforgettable story about the triumph of the human spirit and, ultimately, what it means to be alive.”

It comes as Mr Bird’s coffee table book which is dedicated to the ‘Climb with Charlie’ fundraiser will be released in June.

The book will include pictures from locations around Ireland and overseas where the fundraiser walks took place, and will contain messages from Ryan Tubridy and Vicky Phelan.

Last week, Mr Bird said he expects the charity drive to reach over €3 million in the coming weeks.

On April 2, Mr Bird reached the top of Croagh Patrick for the ‘Climb with Charlie’ fundraiser, which has raised vital funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Ireland’s national suicide prevention charity, Pieta.

The ‘Climb with Charlie’ hikes took place not only in Ireland but also in the US, South Africa, Australia and Spain. Around 10,000 supporters participated as he drew attention to the physical and mental battle people with motor neurone face.