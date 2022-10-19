Regulator gives thumbs up to Lotto despite record wait for €19m roll-over win

Laura Scrinney, owner of the XL Store in Castlebar in Co Mayo, celebrates after the shop sold winning ticket for the largest ever Lotto jackpot prize of just over €19m last January. Photo: Mac Innes Photography

THE longest ever roll-over jackpot in the Irish lottery’s history, which saw punters wait more than six months for the €19m top prize to be won, has failed to dent the lottery regulator’s assessment the business.

In its annual report for 2021 published this morning, the Regulator of the National Lottery delivered a broadly upbeat assessment of the lottery despite the lengthy roll-over.

Premier Lotteries Ireland boss Andrew Algeo appeared before an Oireachtas committee hearing in December last year to explain why the jackpot – which was capped at just over €19m at the beginning of October last year as it had not been won since the previous June – had continued to roll over.

The odds of winning the top prize – which has a minimum €2m jackpot – are one in more than 10.7 million.

Premier Lotteries Ireland won a contract awarded by An Post in 2014 to operate the National Lottery for 20 years.

Premier Lotteries Ireland’s owners include the €120bn Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, which also owns the UK-based Camelot Group, as well as An Post and An Post pension funds. It paid €405m for the contract.

National Lottery sales last year topped €1.05bn, with €586m in prizes.

At the Oireachtas hearing last December, Mr Algeo – a former Paddy Power executive – sought regulatory approval to introduce a “must win” Lottery jackpot, so that a roll-over period would be finite.

New rules were subsequently introduced that mean the Lotto jackpot cap of just over €19m is reached, it will remain capped for a maximum of five draws after which if there is no outright winner, the funds will flow down to the next winning prize tier.

The record €19.1m roll-over jackpot was eventually won by a family syndicate from Co Mayo on January 15 this year.

“Not since the beginning of the Lotto game in 1988 have we seen so much exciatement and media attention on one of Ireland’s favourite games,” noted Mr Algeo subsequently in the National Lottery’s annual report.

Carol Boate, the regulator of the National Lottery, said today that €290m was transferred last year from the National Lottery Fund to the Exchequer to support good causes.

That was 14pc more than in 2020 on a like-for-like basis.

“Some of this increase is attributable to the sales generated by an unprecedented Lotto jackpot rollover from 9 June 2021 to 15 January 2022,” she noted.

“The jackpot reached a record €19.1m on 29 September 2021 at which point, in accordance with the game rules, it was capped and the percentage of sales that would ordinarily go to growing the jackpot in each draw went instead to increasing the prizes won in the next-highest prize tier with at least one winner,” said Ms Boate, who had a €154,000 pay package last year.

She said this generated “significant public interest” in the Lotto game.

There was one breach of the lottery licence by the operator last year. Due to a time lag in the operator’s systems, marketing communications were sent in error to 48 players who had self-excluded themselves from playing Lotto games up to 36 hours earlier. While none of the players able to participate in Lotto games during their self-exclusion period, however.