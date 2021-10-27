Regulations for new club and event ticketing system come into effect tomorrow

Regulations for the new ticketing system will be signed into law tonight and will come into effect tomorrow.

Representatives of the pubs and live events sector were told this afternoon by government officials that the tickets must be in place for nightclubs and live events which are to take place tomorrow night.

The sectors had requested a moratorium of two weeks to allow owners to put in place systems so that digital tickets could be sold.

However, officials said today that there will be no delay and that the new ticketing system will be put in place “immediately”.

It is expected that the new regulations will come into effect tomorrow.

Electronic tickets will have to be purchased at least one hour in advance of arrival.

Ticket holders only will be allowed to queue outside of venues and clubs, with no congregation allowed at the entrance.