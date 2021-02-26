‘Reformed’ gangster Griffin walks free on court assault charge

A 26-year-old south inner city criminal who was heavily involved when the Hutch/Kinahan feud first kicked-off in 2015 walked free from court yesterday after he admitted assaulting a man in the Criminal Courts of Justice building.

Jamie Griffin was disciplined in prison after he was suspected of a feud related jail knife attack on Gary Hutch’s brother Derek ‘Del Boy’ Hutch, in Mountjoy Prison, in 2015, just months after Gary was shot dead by the Kinahn cartel in Spain.

It is believed Griffin, along with his older brother Leon (31), were offered a €10,000 bounty by the Kinahan cartel to carry out the vicious attack on the convicted armed robber.

However, Hutch only suffered defensive slash wounds in the attack after three brave prison officers intervened and managed to restrain the Griffin brothers.

The Griffin brothers were also involved in a savage assault on high-profile criminal Wayne Bradley, in Mountjoy Prison, in December 2014 that resulted in Bradley needing three weeks of hospital treatment.

At the time Jamie Griffin of of Iveagh Trust Building, Dublin 8, was serving a jail sentence for a violent attack at a bookmakers in Dublin.

However yesterday at Dublin Circuit Court Judge Melanie Greally said he was a young man making efforts to rehabilitate and has not come to significant garda attention since 2017.

Griffin pleaded guilty to assault causing harm at District Court 4, Criminal Courts of Justice, Parkgate Street, Dublin 8, on November 10, 2017.

Griffin has 30 previous convictions, for offences including assault, affray, violent disorder, obstruction of a peace officer, as well as public order and road traffic offences.

Judge Greally noted his history of convictions and that he had over the course of 2015 and 2016 been involved engaging in such conduct as part of feuding or rival groups, but has since taken positive steps, is not abusing drugs and has brought some stability to his life.

She took into account the guilty plea in a case which she noted would be difficult to prosecute. She said there was evidence he was maturing and trying to change his ways.

Judge Greally imposed a 12 month sentence which she suspended in full for 12 months.

Earlier the court heard that Griffin punched another man once to the face in the entrance way to a District Court leaving him with a cut to his lip which was noticed by a nearby garda.

The court heard the injured party did not make a statement of complaint to gardai or a victim impact statement, but the incident was captured on security footage.

Keith Spencer BL, defending, said Griffin had stabilised his life and was moving in the right direction. He handed in letters from Griffin's employer and a local boxing club.

Garda Maria Bagnell told Lisa Dempsey BL, prosecuting, that she had heard a noise at the District Court and saw the injured party against the inner door of the atrium into the court room with blood on his face and a cut to his lip.

She asked him what had happened and he told her he did not know who had punched him. He appeared shaken but did not make a statement of complaint. Gardai obtained CCTV showing Griffin punch the male once, knocking him to the floor.

Prior to the assault the two men had been in a group of males talking outside the court room.

