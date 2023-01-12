Reflected glory: it was Aran and Achill’s natural beauty that made The Banshees of Inisherin shine

Wild, beautiful and untouched by modern life, the grey and windswept coasts of Achill and Inis Mór are basking in the Hollywood spotlight.

After a glorious night for The Banshees of Inisherin, islanders in the quiet coastal outposts on Ireland’s western edge are taking their locality’s new-found fame in their stride.

But there is an air of excitement about what gifts the film has brought them, and what the future holds as the breath-taking scenery they inhabit goes global.

Read More

The film was one of the big winners at the Golden Globe awards, winning Best Picture, Best Actor (for Colin Farrell) and Best Screenplay (for Martin McDonagh).

The film was shot primarily on Achill Island and Inis Mór off the coasts of Mayo and Galway.

The Achill work included the pub scenes at Cloughmore, and Colm’s cottage, located on the iconic Keem Bay.

Expand Close Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin

Eoin Holohan, location manager for the film, told the Irish Independent what it was that had led him into the west.

“If you want me to distil it into a nutshell, you’re talking about natural beauty. As simple as that,” he said.

“We wanted people to gasp. We wanted the locations to be really stunning and be the best the country could offer.

“So we spent a long time putting it all together and figuring it out.

“It’s no accident that it’s Achill and Inis Mór. The specific places we picked are beautiful,” he said.

“We scouted the entire west coast and we were looking for coastal locations that would suggest an island and no visible modernity – still kind of untouched.

“We went for Inis Mór, because the patchwork of fields and the stone walls are very unique to the Aran Islands.

“And we found a great location on Inis Mór that gave us that.

“And then the island needed a contrast to that for Brendan Gleeson’s character Colm. He needed to live almost in an idyllic and lyrical setting – and that brought us to Keem Beach in Achill.

“I don’t mind saying it is probably the most beautiful beach in Ireland,” he said.

“The logistics of filmmaking are that you might move once, but you definitely don’t want to move twice.

“Once we decided Colm’s house would be in Achill, we searched for whatever else we could find in Achill.

“And then the Atlantic road is stunning, it’s beautiful, and it gave us the positioning of our pub.

“And Purteen Harbour lent itself perfectly for our village. We also found our church in St Thomas’s in Dugort,” he said.

Holohan admits that filming in Achill’s typical wet and unforgiving conditions was sometimes challenging.

“It was a very demanding and tough job for the entire crew, but it was so rewarding,” he said. “It was brilliant to work that hard on something when we all knew it was going to be great.

“When we shot in Inis Mór and Achill it was out of season – so it was lovely. It was just us and the locals.

Expand Close Brendan Gleeson on Achill in The Banshees of Inisherin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brendan Gleeson on Achill in The Banshees of Inisherin

“We managed to really bed in with the locals. It was wonderful. It was such a special experience.

“When I look back to two years ago, to filming in Achill in the lashing rain, it is fantastic to see the film taking off and winning awards,” he said.

Chris McCarthy, manager of Achill Tourism, said the whole office is “buzzing” after the wins at the Golden Globes.

“The phone has been hopping. It’s fantastic.”

McCarthy said that all sorts of rumours swirled around Achill about what kind of momentous event was headed their way prior to the commencement of filming.

“The first bite of this cherry was when we were emailed by a lady looking for accommodation for 120-plus people for three months.

“We couldn’t get anything out of her, and all sorts of rumours were flying around about who was coming.

“I kept ringing and pestering her, and eventually, she let something slip. She said a location manager would be coming.

“So the location manager was Eoin Holohan, who is a good old buddy of ours now, and he was sent out to find the most scenic and beautiful place in Ireland.

“And that brought him to the Aran Islands and to Achill – and in particular, to a little house on Keem Bay which has been in the Sweeney family for years. And that was Brendan Gleeson’s home.

“About 70 of the crew arrived in July and built the pub. They imported the thatch from Turkey and they built a proper bar made on-site. Full artics [articulated lorries] of timber arrived. It was amazing. We really saw Hollywood up close. It was brilliant.

“They’d filmed in the Aran Islands for three weeks, and the whole cast and crew moved here en masse one weekend. And you would need to see the rigs and RVs that arrived.

“We were told Colin Farrell was going to be living in Ashford Castle and was going to be helicoptered in every day. But that was pure nonsense. He lived in self-catering with Barry Keoghan.

‘The island needed a contrast to that for Brendan Gleeson’s character, Colm. He needed to live almost in an idyllic and lyrical setting – and that brought us to Keem Beach in Achill’

“Colin Farrell used to do his shopping here in the SuperValu. Everyone gave them space.

“But the net result is that we don’t have much footage, only what we got from Disney.

“Out of politeness, we didn’t bother them.

“One of the staff working here in the office was walking her dog along the beach, and Colin Farrell was out running and stopped her to admire her cockapoo. They chatted away, but the lady didn’t even realise it was Colin Farrell until she got home.

“The crew arrived in the middle of July, filming started in the middle of September, and they filmed for six weeks until the end of October.

“The construction crew had to take everything away – and they didn’t leave a breadcrumb behind them.

“We have to take our hats off to Mayo Co Council, who allowed the Wild Atlantic Way to be closed for a period for filming.

“It was something we’ll never see again in our lifetime. More’s the pity.”