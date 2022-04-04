Referendum to allow Irish diaspora vote for president to take place before 2024

Irish diaspora Minister Colm Brophy has vowed that a referendum on whether or not to allow Irish people living abroad to vote in presidential elections will take place before 2024.

He told the Irish Independent that if a referendum grants Irish people living overseas a vote, they will be able to vote via postal ballots for the next presidential election in 2025.

“What we in Government want to do is restore to the Order Paper a piece of legislation to allow the Irish who would be Irish born people who are living abroad an opportunity to participate in the presidential election.

“One of the things that’ll be necessary to do that is to have a referendum, obviously all referenda were put on hold during the pandemic,” he said.

“You’d have a referendum and that would allow people in Ireland decide if they wanted to extend that franchise, I think that’s a good idea, we’ve wanted to give expand that for a while.

“It’s the only national post that’s directly elected by the people.”

He said that later this year he will hold an event to engage with the Irish diaspora so plans for a referendum can be moved on.

“We want it to do be [during the lifetime of this Government], obviously there’s all types of considerations that come in to it. We lost a lot of time with Covid and it’s something that we as a Government wanted to see happen so that it’s in place for the next presidential election,” he said.

He said whether the diaspora can vote in the next presidential election “is a decision of the Irish people it’s not a decision of Government”.

There are about 70 million Irish people living abroad, including Irish-born people or those who have roots in Ireland.

Currently, Irish citizens living abroad have to travel home to vote in elections and referenda.

A bill by government was introduced in 2019 which would allow non-resident citizens to vote in presidential elections.

Mr Brophy was speaking as he co-chairs the Global Diaspora Summit of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) at Dublin Castle this week.

This is the first time the summit will meet since the beginning of the pandemic and it aims to review global migration policy.

Foreign affairs ministers and ambassadors from 12 countries, including France and India, will attend Dublin Castle for the summit.

“Countries like Mexico, Columbia, Bangladesh, India, countries with really significant diasporas of their own - these countries like to learn from us and our diaspora policy,” said Mr Brophy.