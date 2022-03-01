Referendum on right to housing could happen next year says Minister Darragh O’Brien

The Housing Commission has until the end of the year to finalise the wording for a referendum.

A referendum on the right to housing could happen as soon as next year, Housing MInister Darragh O’Brien has said.

The Government has set up a Housing Commission which will cost the taxpayer €700,000 and will have until the end of the year to finalise the wording of a referendum for the right to housing.

“I don’t see any reason why a referendum wouldn’t happen next year,” said Mr O’Brien.

Chair of the commission, John O’Connor, said that as well as the housing referendum, it will make recommendations on how housing can be made more affordable.

“The two big issues are housing supply and affordability. In terms of what the Housing Commission can do is one, what improvements can be made to our housing system,” he said.

“If there are things that we can identify that can improve housing supply and housing affordability, we’ll be going back to the Government and the minister.”

Mr O’Brien rejected remarks that there will be no houses built as a result of the Housing Commission.

He said that Housing for All, the Government’s multi-billion plan to tackle the housing crisis, will deliver 300,000 homes by 2030.

“The Commission of Housing in my view, is a really important step forward,” he said.

“The referendum on housing, if passed, would underpin people’s rights to housing here.”

The Housing Commission has set up a referendum subcommittee which will look at the wording of the referendum.

The Commission will also compare the Irish first-time buyer experience with that of other countries.

A panel of experts will examine measures which would make homes more affordable for first-time buyers by comparing the Irish experience to similar countries.

The Commission will also look at the potential of introducing to Ireland housing models which have been successful abroad.

The Commission membership includes Peter McVerry Trust CEO Pat Doyle, Brian O’Gorman of Clúid Housing, economist Ronan Lyons from Trinity College Dublin and Patricia King of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU).