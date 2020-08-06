Reduction of cancer services due to Covid-19 restrictions is 'unacceptable' - Irish Cancer Society

A reduction in cancer services due to Covid-19 restrictions is "unacceptable", the Irish Cancer Society has said.

It follows a report from the Irish Independent today which revealed details contained in a briefing document for Health Minister Stephen Donnelly outlining the "challenges of a 'New Normal'" for cancer care.

The "throughput" of cancer services is said to be at a lower rate overall than would have been the norm pre-Covid, with medical oncology at about 70pc of previous figures, radiation oncology at 80pc, and surgery in the region of 50pc.

Irish Cancer Society Director of Advocacy Rachel Morrogh is now urging the Minister to "commit the necessary funding to cancer services."

“It is clear that the double whammy of chronic underfunding and Covid restrictions could lead to delayed diagnosis and treatment for cancer patients. Anything less than the full resourcing and investment needed to avoid this situation is unacceptable. Cancer patients need to be diagnosed and treated at the earliest opportunity so they stand the best chance of survival and having a good quality of life," Ms Morrogh said.

“The warnings from Department of Health officials to the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD, echo calls made by the Irish Cancer Society over recent years that cancer services are extremely vulnerable and have been unable to meet demand for referrals, leading to long waiting lists well before Covid.

“However, with significant and immediate investment in physical space and resourcing it may be possible to prevent this prediction from becoming a reality.

He continued: "The Programme for Government says that the National Cancer Strategy will be fully implemented. If significant investment is not made this year, the National Cancer Strategy will not be implemented and cancer patients will continue to experience worse outcomes than other European countries.

"We are currently in the lower half of the OECD league table of cancer deaths in the EU. We need to move from laggard to leader in the area of cancer care. Only investment in the National Cancer Strategy will achieve that.”

