Red army descends on Dublin as Welsh rugby fans gear up for Six Nations clash

A red army of jubilant Welsh fans has descended on the capital ahead of tomorrow’s Six Nations opener at the Aviva Stadium.

An estimated 8,000 Welsh supporters made the journey across the Irish Sea to see Wales take on Ireland in the first full capacity match of 2022.

And they couldn’t be happier.

Donald Stewart, (54) from Caldicot in eastern Wales was celebrating the lifting of restrictions as he nursed a pint at a pub in Temple Bar on Friday afternoon along with 18 other Welsh fans from Abertillery who donned the iconic ‘Where’s Wally?’ red and white striped shirt, hat and glasses.

“It’s fecking amazing,” he said of not only being back in Ireland but being finally allowed to travel again.

“I haven’t done anything in two years. My parents are elderly and I’ve been careful for so long,” he told the Irish Independent.

But he was happy to throw caution to the wind as he and his mates celebrated their new-found freedom.

As for Wales defending their title as reigning champs, he was less optimistic.

“I don’t think we have a hope in hell but we’ll soldier on,” he said.

His brother Alasdair Stewart (48), who lived for a time in Dublin when he worked here as a salesman, said it was a long-awaited visit and he is delighted to be back.

“The last trip we had was to Dublin before the pandemic,” he said.

“I love Dublin. I’ve met, flat out, some of the loveliest people in my life here,” he said.

“We’ve never had a bad time here. I love the atmosphere, it’s my favourite destination.”

But he too was pessimistic about Wales winning the match with its squad seriously hampered with injuries.

“We’re going to get battered but we’ll still have a nice day,” he predicted.

“When we lose, we’ll have a song and a drink in the pub.”

For fellow Welsh fan Lyndon Wilsher (67), this weekend marks 48 years that he has been travelling to Dublin to watch Wales take on Ireland and he was delighted to be back.

“It’s a homecoming for us all,” he said.

His son Gareth Wilsher (42) has been accompanying his father to away games in Dublin since he was 13 and he said every trip was memorable.

“This is the best city in the world,” he said.

“The music, the atmosphere. You can go into any pub and there’s music. You can have such a great time,” he said.

He still remembers his first visit to Lansdowne Road when he was a schoolboy.

“The first time we came, my Dad took me out of school. We had nowhere to stay and everything was booked up so we ended up staying at a really posh hotel because there was no where else to go,” he said.

But he has been hooked ever since, although he misses the old Lansdowne Road stadium, he said the atmosphere at the Aviva Stadium will be worth the trip.

“We just love coming here,” he said.

And he wasn’t the only one making the most of the easing of Covid restrictions.

A hearty chorus of ‘Delilah’ came wafting through the doors of one packed pub as Welsh fans proudly belted out the Tom Jones anthem.

Nurse Alison Morris (51) from Brynmawr in Wales was thrilled to be back on a rugby trip again with her friends and colleagues Denise Grout, (67), Keri Pinney (53) and Karen Johns (52).

The quartet, proudly wrapped up in red, white and green scarves, said it was great to be back in Ireland as they soaked up the atmosphere ahead of the match.

“It’s my 30th time here,” Alison said.

But she did notice that the pandemic took its toll on some of their favourite watering holes that are no longer in business.

“We noticed how quiet it is but we’re still having a good time,” she said.