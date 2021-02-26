Red alert on climate issued as countries fail on carbon cuts

THE United Nations has issued a red alert on climate, warning that countries’ carbon reduction pledges come nowhere close to that needed to rein in global temperature rise.

That’s despite 75 of the 196 signatories to the Paris Agreement increasing their targets for action in and the promise by many other countries that they will do likewise.

Analysis shows the enhanced pledges will achieve less than a 1pc reduction in carbon emissions by 2030.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says emissions must fall by 45pc by 2030 and reach zero by 2050 if global temperature rise is to be restricted to 1.5 degrees.

A 25pc reduction by 2030 and zero by 2070 would see temperature expected to rise by 2 degrees.

At 1.5 degrees, scientists hope the worst impacts of climate change can be avoided but closer to 2 degrees or beyond, they believe it will escalate to a devastating level.

Ireland is among the countries included in the 75 that made enhanced pledges, or Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), but our contribution is made as part of the collective EU pledge to reduce emissions by 55pc by 2030.

Government policy has a reduction target of 51pc while the EU is expected to ask Ireland for a cut around 45pc as the task is shared out to each member state differently.

Enhanced NDCs were to be submitted by December 31 but as most countries missed the deadline, the UN said its analysis could only provide a “snapshot” of the direction things were heading.

The 75 countries included account for 30pc of global emissions, and they do not include the biggest economies such as the United States and China.

A fuller analysis is to be prepared in advance of the UN climate conference, COP26, scheduled for November in Glasgow.

But UN secretary general Antonio Guterres said the figures to hand showed 2021 was a “make or break” year to confront the climate emergency.

“Today’s interim report is a red alert for our planet. It shows governments are nowhere close to the level of ambition needed to limit climate change to 1.5 degrees and meet the goals of the Paris Agreement,” he said.

“The major emitters must step up with much more ambitious emissions reductions targets for 2030 in their NDCs well before November.”

Online Editors