Recovered passengers now able to apply online for EU travel cert in attempt to ease pressure off helpline

Recovered passengers are now able to apply for an EU digital travel cert online instead of ringing the Government’s helpline which has been overwhelmed with calls.

The Government had to set up a second helpline on Tuesday after the call centre, set up to take queries on the EU Digital Covid Cert (DCC), left many passengers waiting up to five hours to speak to an agent.

However, travellers still reported waiting hours to speak to an operator and the Taoiseach urged people not to ring the helpline unless they had an urgent query.

Recovered passengers were told that if they intend to travel, they will need to ring the call centre and ask for a cert, while vaccinated passengers receive their certs automatically.

However, they will now be able to request their cert online, which Government hopes will alleviate pressure on the call centre.

“You can request this certificate if they have had a positive RT-PCR test more than 11 days ago and less than 6 months (180 days) ago,” reads a statement from the department.

“This certificate proves that you've had COVID-19 in the last 6 months (180 days) and is considered another form of the EU Digital COVID Certificate.”

Over Monday and Tuesday, 93pc of calls to the call centre went unanswered.

Both the Taoiseach and Tánaiste said that people are unnecessarily ringing the helpline to ask questions about travel which is not urgent, indoor dining or restrictions in other countries.

Passengers spent up to five or six hours waiting to speak to an agent on the helpline.

“We endeavour to constantly improve this service and the introduction of this accessible self-service portal provides another channel to allow members of the public request their recovery certificate,” added the statement.