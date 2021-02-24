Record haul of 16 tonnes of cocaine seized in Hamburg Port

Over 1,700 tins of wall filler were filled with cocaine. Photo: Zollfahndungsamt/Reuters.

Over 16 tonnes of cocaine were seized in Hamburg port, making it the single-largest drug seizure ever-destined for the Netherlands.

The 16.17 tonnes of cocaine were found in over 1,700 tins of wall filler which had arrived on a container ship from Paraguay and was destined for the Netherlands.

The German Customs Office told AFP: “This is the largest amount of cocaine ever seized in Europe and one of the largest single seizures worldwide”.

"The enormous amount of cocaine would have brought in several billion euros (dollars) in street sales."

Prosecutors said a 28-year old Dutchman had been arrested on Wednesday who was registered as the recipient of the containers in which the drugs were found.

In the Belgian port of Antwerp, over seven tonnes of the drug was found hidden in a container filled with wood blocks which had been shipped from Panama.

This was also destined for the Netherlands, Dutch prosecutors said.

The two shipments together represented a street value of roughly 600 million euros, the prosecutors said, making it the biggest catch of cocaine headed for the Netherlands ever.

On Tuesday, Dutch customs officers announced the largest heroin haul ever found in one bust in the Netherlands - more than 1,500 kg of heroin discovered in the port of Rotterdam.

With additional reporting from Reuters.

Online Editors