Record August heatwave to continue as temperatures forecast to hit 31C amid thundershower warning

Ireland’s August heatwave is set to continue until the start of next week, with a status yellow high temperature warning in place until Monday morning.

Yesterday the country experienced its hottest August day in recorded history with temperatures hitting 31.7C in Co Carlow.

The baking temperature has broken the previous record, which stood for 27 years, at Oak Park weather station, which has recorded the highest values during Ireland’s heatwave this week.

“Oak Park, Co Carlow, has now reached 31.7°C (11.8°C above its 1981-2010 Long-Term Average). Provisionally beating the all-time August max temp record for Ireland, which was 31.5°C, set at both Ballybrittas, Co Laois in 1975 and Oak Park in 1995,” Met Éireann said on Twitter on Friday evening.

Met Éireann said temperatures could reach up to 31C again today, with the heat showing no immediate signs of letting up.

The hottest conditions are expected in parts of Munster and south Leinster, while coastal counties will be kept slightly cooler by sea breezes.

The forecaster said some cloud will “bubble up” in the afternoon and there will be a chance of isolated thundershowers. Highest temperatures today will range from 26C to 31C.

Tonight will be warm with temperatures staying above 14C to 19C. Most areas will be dry with clear spells but a few showers will develop in Ulster and Connacht, with some heavy rainfall in places.

Met Éireann said tomorrow will be another hot day with temperatures reaching 25C to 30C, although it will not be as hot in the north and northwest.

Most parts of the country will be dry and sunny during the morning but there will be a few showers in northern areas, with possible heavy downpours.

Through the course of the afternoon and evening, scattered heavy and thundery showers will develop across the country. Met Éireann has warned that “slow-moving downpours” are possible, which could lead to “spot flooding”.

Sunday night will be warm and humid with temperatures staying above 13C to 17C. Early in the night will be mostly dry and clear but cloud and showers will move into the west and southwest and will spread north-eastwards across much of the country later. Some heavy and thundery showers may occur.

Met Éireann’s status yellow high temperature warning is set to lift at 6am on Monday as the showery rain will continue to move north-eastwards across the country.

The early rain will be followed by scattered showers and occasional sunny breaks from the southwest.

The showers are likely to be heavy in Munster and south Leinster, with a chance of thunder and spot flooding. Highest temperatures will range between 15C in the northwest and 23C southeast.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, mainly in the east. Lowest temperatures of 12C to 15C are expected.

Met Éireann said Tuesday will see cooler and cloudier conditions with scattered showers, mainly over the eastern half of the country, while drier weather is forecast for the west. Highest temperatures will range from 14C to 21C degrees, mildest in the southeast.

Showers will become isolated on Tuesday night but it will stay rather cloudy, with minimum temperatures of 12C to 17C.

Wednesday will be a mostly cloudy day with a few showers in the east and highest temperatures of 15C to 22C.

Meanwhile, with the hot weather continuing over the coming days, Irish Water is asking the public to continue their efforts to conserve water in order to ensure critical supplies can be maintained.

While the majority of Irish Water’s 750 water treatment plants continue to meet the demand for water supply there has been a steady increase in the number of supplies that are being impacted by drought conditions.

And the number of locations experiencing restrictions is likely to increase over the coming days and weeks as demand remains high due to the hot weather.

At present there are 37 supplies nationwide where Irish Water is implementing measures to ensure taps keep flowing.

In most cases, there is still no impact on customers but there are a small number of locations where overnight restrictions are in place. These include parts of West Cork, Kerry and Galway.

In addition to areas where there are active interventions taking place there are over 60 supplies around the country that are being closely monitored by Irish Water to ensure that normal supply is maintained for the rest of the Summer and into Autumn.